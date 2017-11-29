Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla undergoes another Achilles operation

Santi Cazorla's return from injury looks set to be delayed further after the Arsenal midfielder underwent another operation on his Achilles.

Cazorla has not played for the Gunners since October last year and said earlier this month he almost lost his foot due to a serious infection.

Arsene Wenger had expressed hope Cazorla might recover in time to feature again in January but the 32-year-old appears to have suffered a fresh set-back.

Cazorla tweeted on Wednesday: "Due to some discomfort in the tendon the last few days, I have had to undergo surgery.

"It is delaying the date of my return to the field. I maintain my hope and motivation to enjoy my great passion, football."

Debido a unas molestias en el tendón que llevaba arrastrando los ultimos dias, he tenido que volver a pasar por el quirofano. Toca retrasar la fecha de vuelta a los terrenos de juego, mantengo la ilusión y motivación para volver a disfrutar de mi gran pasión, el futbol.

The message was accompanied by a picture of Cazorla making a gesture of prayer while in action for Arsenal.

Wenger has admitted Cazorla's injury is the worst he has ever known, with the player's foot requiring a series of operations, as well as a skin graft from his arm.

Cazorla joined Arsenal in 2012 from Malaga and has made more than 150 appearances for the club.