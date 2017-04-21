Arsenal have launched their own Amazon Echo Alexa skill

Arsenal have broken new ground in the smart home arena by becoming the first Premier League club to launch an Amazon Echo skill which allows fans to stream matches.

The skill – Echo’s name for apps – will enable Gunners fans to hear pre-match build-up, team news and live commentary as well as score updates thanks to its link up with the club’s official digital channels.

(David Parry/PA)

Amazon’s smart home speaker, powered by the virtual assistant Alexa, launched in the UK last year.

The new feature will be accessible to Amazon Echo owners in both the UK and the US and on non-match days will provide other club information on previous and upcoming games.

(David Parry/PA)

Fans can install the skill via their Alexa app and once downloaded can open it with their voice by saying “Alexa, open Arsenal”.

There’s no word yet on whether Alexa has any information on if and when Arsene Wenger might sign a new contract at the Emirates.