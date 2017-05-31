Arsenal fans split down the middle as Arsene Wenger bags a new contract

Arsenal fans remained as divided as ever after the club announced Arsene Wenger had signed a new two-year contract as manager.

The 67-year-old has come in for more criticism than ever this season thanks to a run of seven defeats in 12 games saw the Gunners not only drop out of the title race but also fail to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

Despite that, many Gunners fans were delighted to see him commit to the club.

In the last few weeks, Wenger has defeated Conte, Mourinho & Guardiola.

Not bad for someone clueless with tactics..... #Arsenal — Carl Bövis ⚽ (@CarlBovis_AFC) May 31, 2017

So happy he signed an extension! #TheBestManagerInArsenalHistory



Now let's win the league next season! #OnlyOneArseneWenger #AFC ❤ — Filipina Gooner (@filipinagooner) May 31, 2017

Wenger’s latest deal means he will have been at the helm for 23 years, despite not having won the Premier League since 2004.

And that fallow period has left some fans angry.

Can't wait for the Wenger justification video. How do they paint up the sorry stale mess Wenger has us in? — Le Grove (@LeGrove) May 31, 2017

Gutted, is an understatement. Two fingers up to the fans. Sickening #afc — Kanö 〽️ (@Kane2602) May 31, 2017

Wenger receiving unlimited opportunities to deliver is unfair on @Arsenal fans who have invested years and emotion into the club. #WengerOut — Sharmz 🇹🇷🇨🇾🇲🇾 (@And_it_Sharmz) May 31, 2017

Wenger said: “I am grateful to have the support of the board and (majority owner) Stan (Kroenke) in doing everything we can to win more trophies. It’s what we all want and I know it’s what our fans around the world demand.”

And the overriding feeling among those supporters appeared to be that, whatever their view on the Frenchman, it was time to rally round.

Now that it's all done and dusted let's please look forward to backing the club whether you agree with the decision or not #COYG #Wenger — Neilby_Gooner 70 ⚽ (@Neilby70) May 31, 2017

Arsene stays. Let's all enjoy our summers, and unite in August to make our stadium a really tough place for the OPPOSITION to play in. #COYG — North Bank Nadim (@NorthBankNadim) May 31, 2017

It's time now to put aside all of the Wenger in/out stuff and just do what we're all hard wired to do so and support The Arsenal to the max — BAM, happy AFC fan (@BAM_AFC) May 31, 2017

As for Wenger’s most prominent critic, TV host Piers Morgan conceded defeat in his campaign and vowed to keep his silence from now on.

Wenger wins.

I lose.

Arsenal will keep failing in any competition that matters.

Sad, mad, inexplicable day. pic.twitter.com/SkUJlF2aZl — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 31, 2017