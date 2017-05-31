Arsenal fans split down the middle as Arsene Wenger bags a new contract

Arsenal fans remained as divided as ever after the club announced Arsene Wenger had signed a new two-year contract as manager.

The 67-year-old has come in for more criticism than ever this season thanks to a run of seven defeats in 12 games saw the Gunners not only drop out of the title race but also fail to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

Despite that, many Gunners fans were delighted to see him commit to the club.

Wenger’s latest deal means he will have been at the helm for 23 years, despite not having won the Premier League since 2004.

And that fallow period has left some fans angry.

Wenger said: “I am grateful to have the support of the board and (majority owner) Stan (Kroenke) in doing everything we can to win more trophies. It’s what we all want and I know it’s what our fans around the world demand.”

And the overriding feeling among those supporters appeared to be that, whatever their view on the Frenchman, it was time to rally round.

As for Wenger’s most prominent critic, TV host Piers Morgan conceded defeat in his campaign and vowed to keep his silence from now on.
