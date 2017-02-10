Arsenal fans raging as Carroll beats Giroud's scorpion kick to goal of the month

Congratulations to West Ham’s Andy Carroll for January’s winning goal of the month with this screamer against Crystal Palace.

"It's definitely the best goal I've ever scored" - @AndyTCarroll on his @carling January Goal of the Month 🚲https://t.co/yHQ8o4GudH pic.twitter.com/Cbg8uOSFVe — Premier League (@premierleague) February 10, 2017

But let’s not forget, it had some strong competition - remember this?

While we’re in awe of that Carroll scissor kick, was Olivier Giroud’s scorpion kick – also against Palace – better?

Arsenal fans certainly think so and were, predictably, furious. They could smell a conspiracy.

Giroud scored the goal of the year on January 1st and yet he doesn't even win the goal of the month.. — thecypriotafc (@thecypriotafc) February 10, 2017

If Carroll had scored the scorpion kick it would have won Goal of the Month too. Giroud was never going to win bc he plays for Arsenal lbh https://t.co/4f14lbPyWh — Peter (@NoSantiNoParty) February 10, 2017

If Giroud scored the bicycle kick and Carroll scored the scorpion kick we know who'd win. Agenda against Arsenal. — Olly (@Giroudesquee) February 10, 2017

I'm not surprised at all that Carroll won GOTM. It's the typical anti-Arsenal media at it again. — The 12th Man (@_The12thMan) February 10, 2017

Andy Carroll has won goal of the month, beating Olivier Giroud's scorpion kick.



Arsenal fans right now: pic.twitter.com/xKCYOKozfS — FootballFanCast.com (@FootballFanCast) February 10, 2017

And it wasn’t just Gunners fans.

I'm not an Arsenal fan, but Giroud's goal was better — J🔵💥 (@_ffsJack) February 10, 2017

It must be a sign of the times.

Andy Carroll winning goal of the month over Olivier Giroud is even more Brexit than actual Brexit. — Dave Tickner (@tickerscricket) February 10, 2017

Or perhaps, after Manchester United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan won the award for a similar (if offside) goal to Giroud’s in December, it was just time for something different.

So Mkhitaryan scores an offside scorpion kick, gets goal of the month. Giroud scores a better and legit scorpion and doesn't 🤔🤔🤔 — PĒŁŁÔ (@MaaaaaaartinUgh) February 10, 2017

After all the comparison with mkhitaryan's scorpion kick by Arsenal fans..giroud's goal was not even the goal of the month..😂😂😂 #AFC #MUFC — WEYNOM® (@ephramjude) February 10, 2017

Maybe Olivier Giroud's scorpion kick had to be offside in order to win the Carling Goal of the Month for January. — Mohamed ELNneny (@ElNnenyM) February 10, 2017

There was some eloquent defence of Carroll’s goal, though.

If you think Olivier Giroud's donkey kick was better than Andy Carroll's marriage of power and barbarian beauty you are an Arsenal fan. — John Brewin (@JohnBrewinESPN) February 10, 2017

And plenty of people just thought the whole thing was hilarious.

Arsenal fans wanted Giroud to win Goal of the month in December even though he scored in January. Ya, he's not won it this month either 😂😂 — Shibani (@shibani_mufc) February 10, 2017

Arsenal fans said Giroud scored the "Goal of the season" when it isn't even the Goal of the month 😂 — Musa 🇳🇬 (@Alkalee_Musa) February 10, 2017

Giroud's goal was the best thing to happen to Arsenal in years but it still gets shown up by Andy Carroll 😭😭😭 — Dan Moore ⚽ (@YTdjmoore98) February 10, 2017

Oof. Tough times to be an Arsenal fan.