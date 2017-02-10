Arsenal fans raging as Carroll beats Giroud's scorpion kick to goal of the month

Congratulations to West Ham’s Andy Carroll for January’s winning goal of the month with this screamer against Crystal Palace.

But let’s not forget, it had some strong competition - remember this?

While we’re in awe of that Carroll scissor kick, was Olivier Giroud’s scorpion kick – also against Palace – better?

Arsenal fans certainly think so and were, predictably, furious. They could smell a conspiracy.

And it wasn’t just Gunners fans.

It must be a sign of the times.

Or perhaps, after Manchester United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan won the award for a similar (if offside) goal to Giroud’s in December, it was just time for something different.

There was some eloquent defence of Carroll’s goal, though.

And plenty of people just thought the whole thing was hilarious.

Oof. Tough times to be an Arsenal fan.
