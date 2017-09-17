Arsenal fans! Nwankwo Kanu is ready if he’s needed against Chelsea

Nowadays when Arsenal play Chelsea there’s probably a lot more trepidation among the Gunners fans than there used to be when the clubs went head-to-head – and for good reason.

But back in 1999 Arsenal were undoubtedly the better of the two teams, having completed the double the previous year, although they found themselves 2-0 down at Stamford Bridge with 15 minutes to go that October.

Lee Dixon was on the pitch that day and remembers it well, and feels the Gunners might need an individual performance like the one Nwankwo Kanu put in if Arsenal are to get anything from Sunday’s game against Chelsea.

Anyone know where Kanu is? He could get to Stamford Bridge before 4.00 yeah? https://t.co/OdeTRt44A0 — Lee Dixon (@LeeDixon2) September 17, 2017

The cult hero, who’s not heard from much in the Premier League these days, seemed to enjoy the throwback and responded to Dixon’s tweet.

Kanu is here, and Kanu is ready.

Am here hahahahah — Kanu Nwankwo (@papilokanu) September 17, 2017

Danny Welbeck and Alexandre Lacazette start for Arsenal against Chelsea, and if they’re capable of coming up with anything like this then their team is surely in with a chance of taking all three points.

Gooners will just be hoping they don’t cut it that close.