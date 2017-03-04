Arsenal fans lost it after discovering Alexis Sanchez was dropped against Liverpool

Liverpool against Arsenal was the big game of Saturday, and a huge game for both teams’ top-four hopes.

You can imagine the reaction then when Arsenal’s superstar Chilean Alexis Sanchez was named on the bench for the match – cue Piers Morgan.

Huge Top6 game & Wenger drops our best player. I actually think he needs sectioning. #sanchez #LFCvAFC — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 4, 2017

Now we all know Morgan is an avid Arsenal fan – and loves having a go at Arsene Wenger on Twitter – but he may have a point when he says Sanchez is their best player…

Alexis Sanchez for Arsenal in the league this season:



Most chances created (63)

Most goals (17)

Most assists (8)



On the bench... big call. pic.twitter.com/HiZohSlukY — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 4, 2017

Thus, with their brightest attacking threat on the bench, there was always going to be a big backlash from Gunners fans on Twitter.

Although, some wondered if it was all a cunning plan from the French manager.

Liverpool’s form against the top teams this season is without equal, but it’s against teams lower in the table they have struggled against. So you can’t argue with the logic this guy is suggesting…

Wenger realised you can't beat Liverpool with a good team so he's dropped Sanchez — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) March 4, 2017

Ingenious.