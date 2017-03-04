Arsenal fans lost it after discovering Alexis Sanchez was dropped against Liverpool

Back to Sport Home

Liverpool against Arsenal was the big game of Saturday, and a huge game for both teams’ top-four hopes.

You can imagine the reaction then when Arsenal’s superstar Chilean Alexis Sanchez was named on the bench for the match – cue Piers Morgan.

Now we all know Morgan is an avid Arsenal fan – and loves having a go at Arsene Wenger on Twitter – but he may have a point when he says Sanchez is their best player…

Thus, with their brightest attacking threat on the bench, there was always going to be a big backlash from Gunners fans on Twitter.

Although, some wondered if it was all a cunning plan from the French manager.

Liverpool’s form against the top teams this season is without equal, but it’s against teams lower in the table they have struggled against. So you can’t argue with the logic this guy is suggesting…

Ingenious.
KEYWORDS: Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal, Football, Liverpool, Premier League

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport