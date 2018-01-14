Arsenal fans had something to smile about thanks to Liverpool’s victory over Man City

On another difficult day for Arsenal in the Premier League, Liverpool’s incredible 4-3 victory over Manchester City offered a few crumbs of comfort, keeping one of Arsene Wenger’s finest managerial achievements intact.

Arsenal’s early kick-off against Bournemouth looked to be going the Gunners’ way after a second-half goal from Hector Bellerin, but the Cherries turned it around in sensational fashion to earn their first win against Arsenal in their history.

Bournemouth fight back to record a historic first #PL win over Arsenal#BOUARS pic.twitter.com/qz1WVVgDwi — Premier League (@premierleague) January 14, 2018

That leaves Arsenal sixth in the Premier League, five points from Tottenham in fifth.

However, Liverpool managed not only to shift attention from Arsenal’s defeat with their performance against league leaders City, but they also ended any chance Pep Guardiola’s side had of going the league season unbeaten, and thus matching Arsenal’s unbeaten season of 2003/04.

Manchester City, unbeaten in the Premier League all season, having won away at Chelsea and away at Manchester United, torn apart in 5 minutes at Anfield this afternoon. A nervy ending, but this was proper football. This was Klopp’s football. This is Liverpool. — Oliver Bond (@Oliver__Bond) January 14, 2018

After City won 20 of their first 22 league games the talk had been of a new Invincibles, and while they might yet break the points record (95, set by Chelsea in 2005) they do now have an L next to their record.

Ray Parlour, a member of that class of 2004, was relieved, but didn’t much fancy talking about Arsenal.

Wow. What a performance by @LFC getting worried @ManCity could go unbeaten 😀👏🏻 don’t talk to me about Arsenal 🙈 — Ray Parlour (@RealRomfordPele) January 14, 2018

A bit of good news on a bad day as this fan put it.

Arsenal stay the only Invincibles.

Little bit of good news on a bad day...#AFC — Carl Bövis ⚽ (@CarlBovis_AFC) January 14, 2018

Others believed City’s defeat put their team’s quality into perspective.

City are still a sensational football team - and are only going to get better. But this shows why all that 'best PL side ever' stuff was premature.

Said it earlier in season: Arsenal Invincibles, United 99 & 08 more complete — Jonathan Northcroft (@JNorthcroft) January 14, 2018

I am no Arsenal fan but at least this puts an end to all this invincibles rubbish. Granted City have been playing fantastic football but comparing them this early to the 03/04 Arsenal team is not only complete nonsense but down right disrespectful. — Neil Bernstein (@nbernste) January 14, 2018

City didn’t manage to break into the top five list for the longest unbeaten runs either, with Liverpool maintaining their place.

City's unbeaten league run stops at 30, coincidentally still one behind Liverpool's of 31 from 1987-88.



The longest beyond this City:

49 - Arsenal 2003-04

42 - Nottingham Forest 1977-78

40 - Chelsea 2004-05

34 - Leeds United 1968-69

31 - Liverpool 1987-88 — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) January 14, 2018

The Reds have history in this department, ending Chelsea’s unbeaten run at home in the league in 2008.

Liverpool have history ending other clubs' impressive unbeaten runs... pic.twitter.com/Ytx2fcCLdN — Premier League (@premierleague) January 14, 2018

Not all Arsenal fans were in the mood to celebrate, however. Can Wenger’s side restore some pride in the League Cup and Europa League?

Former horse racing jockey Tony McCoy replied to Ray Parlour with this tweet.

You're right great performance from @LFC . As for Arsenal we've gone from Invincible's to Invisible's 😡 https://t.co/bVuWGMl5h3 — AP McCoy (@AP_McCoy) January 14, 2018

While this Twitter user had this to say.

How arsenal fans can gloat about Invincibility & Man City losing is beyond me. Our best player is being sold. The club is 6th. & in crisis — Kugan Cassius (@KuganCassius) January 14, 2018

Others recognised the work Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who scored one goal and set another up for Liverpool, had done for his former club.

That’s the biggest contribution Oxlade-Chamberlain has ever made to Arsenal. #invincibles — AFCAMDEN (@AFCAMDEN) January 14, 2018

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s chief photographer was in nostalgic mood.

Will Arsenal’s record ever be equalled?