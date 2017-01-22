Arsenal fans created a contender for banner of the season with a tribute to Alexis Sanchez's dogs
Arsenal fan favourite Alexis Sanchez is reportedly yet to sign a new contract at the club, but he might feel more inclined to do so after fans decorated the stadium with a banner in honour of his dogs, Atom and Humber.
Atom and Humber are a pair of good boys who even have their own Instagram account. That’s right, they’ve got over 60,000 followers too.
But a banner at the Emirates really is the next level for this pair of iconic celeb pooches.
The Atom and Humber banner wasn't even a joke. Here it is in all its glory 🙈 pic.twitter.com/4sHhCTzquu— 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) January 22, 2017
Just a couple of good boys.
Atom and Humber - Good Boys @arseblog pic.twitter.com/abXfaQHUxm— Chris McCann (@canntoya) January 22, 2017
[ARSENAL PA KICKS ON]— tucözil (@FBJ0) January 22, 2017
An important announcement for those in the stadium…Atom and Humber are good boys. Yes they are. Yes they are.
And while it was widely well received as a bit of fun by the football community…
Well, I like that banner at Arsenal.— Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) January 22, 2017
Woof.
…it was reported that the banner was apparently taken down.
The Atom and Humber banner was quickly removed... pic.twitter.com/XYP2PJlFM6— Mattias Karén (@MattiasKaren) January 22, 2017
No matter – you can’t subdue the love the fans have for these dogs.
Love it! pic.twitter.com/bl3vSPVwFI— jane (@GunnerJane) January 22, 2017
A note for Arsene Wenger: you might have to offer the dogs their own contract too.
