Arsenal fans created a contender for banner of the season with a tribute to Alexis Sanchez's dogs

Arsenal fan favourite Alexis Sanchez is reportedly yet to sign a new contract at the club, but he might feel more inclined to do so after fans decorated the stadium with a banner in honour of his dogs, Atom and Humber.

Atom and Humber are a pair of good boys who even have their own Instagram account. That’s right, they’ve got over 60,000 followers too.

But a banner at the Emirates really is the next level for this pair of iconic celeb pooches.

The Atom and Humber banner wasn't even a joke. Here it is in all its glory 🙈 pic.twitter.com/4sHhCTzquu — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) January 22, 2017

Just a couple of good boys.

[ARSENAL PA KICKS ON]



An important announcement for those in the stadium…Atom and Humber are good boys. Yes they are. Yes they are. — tucözil (@FBJ0) January 22, 2017

And while it was widely well received as a bit of fun by the football community…

Well, I like that banner at Arsenal.

Woof. — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) January 22, 2017

…it was reported that the banner was apparently taken down.

The Atom and Humber banner was quickly removed... pic.twitter.com/XYP2PJlFM6 — Mattias Karén (@MattiasKaren) January 22, 2017

No matter – you can’t subdue the love the fans have for these dogs.

A note for Arsene Wenger: you might have to offer the dogs their own contract too.