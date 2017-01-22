Arsenal fans created a contender for banner of the season with a tribute to Alexis Sanchez's dogs

Arsenal fan favourite Alexis Sanchez is reportedly yet to sign a new contract at the club, but he might feel more inclined to do so after fans decorated the stadium with a banner in honour of his dogs, Atom and Humber.

Atom and Humber are a pair of good boys who even have their own Instagram account. That’s right, they’ve got over 60,000 followers too.

But a banner at the Emirates really is the next level for this pair of iconic celeb pooches.

Just a couple of good boys.

And while it was widely well received as a bit of fun by the football community…

…it was reported that the banner was apparently taken down.

No matter – you can’t subdue the love the fans have for these dogs.

A note for Arsene Wenger: you might have to offer the dogs their own contract too.
