Arsenal fans are cheesed off about having to play Crystal Palace with Sam Allardyce in charge

Back to Sport Home

Almost as soon as the huge news of Alan Pardew’s Crystal Palace sacking was announced, there was only ever one name in the frame: Sam Allardyce.

The former England manager, who kept Sunderland in the Premier League, makes his return to Premier League football less than a year after he left.

Allardyce is certainly no stranger to a Premier League job.

The Palace fans seem OK with the decision, with the club currently just one place above the relegation zone.

Their optimism is well-founded.

There’s one set of fans who aren’t so happy about the appointment, however.

Arsenal fans haven’t played Palace once so far this season, and they’re a bit annoyed they won’t get the chance to face them with Pardew in charge.

They will host Sam Allardyce’s side on New Year’s Day.

Unlucky Arsenal.
KEYWORDS: SBTV, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Football, Premier League, Sam Allardyce

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport