Arsenal fans are cheesed off about having to play Crystal Palace with Sam Allardyce in charge

Almost as soon as the huge news of Alan Pardew’s Crystal Palace sacking was announced, there was only ever one name in the frame: Sam Allardyce.

The former England manager, who kept Sunderland in the Premier League, makes his return to Premier League football less than a year after he left.

#CPFC are pleased to announce Sam Allardyce as the new First Team Manager on a two-and-a-half year contract - https://t.co/fKHsWCuAey 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/nkA3V7z3qX — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) December 23, 2016

Allardyce is certainly no stranger to a Premier League job.

6 - If appointed C.Palace boss, Sam Allardyce would become the 1st manager to take charge of 6 different clubs in the Premier League. Eagle. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 23, 2016

The Palace fans seem OK with the decision, with the club currently just one place above the relegation zone.

When all is said and done, Allardyce knows how to organise a team.



That's what we've crying out for all year. For that reason, I'm happy. — HLTCO (@HLTCO) December 23, 2016

Reasonably happy with Allardyce. (A ringing endorsement, I know.) More detailed thoughts headed to @FYPFanzine imminently. — Ben Wilson (@BenjiWilson) December 23, 2016

Their optimism is well-founded.

Sam Allardyce: Has lost just 2 of his last 15 matches as a manager (5W, 8D), and none of his last 7 #cpfc pic.twitter.com/2n8GnrM07x — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 23, 2016

There’s one set of fans who aren’t so happy about the appointment, however.

If anything sums up this season, it's Allardyce coming into Palace when Arsenal are the only big team not to visit Selhurst yet. — The 12th Man (@_The12thMan) December 23, 2016

Arsenal fans haven’t played Palace once so far this season, and they’re a bit annoyed they won’t get the chance to face them with Pardew in charge.

Looks like Sam Allardyce will be in place as Crystal Palace manager for the match against Arsenal on January 1st. pic.twitter.com/BpNg1ph0Eg — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) December 23, 2016

They will host Sam Allardyce’s side on New Year’s Day.

It is completely unacceptable that Palace have sacked Pardew and appointed Allardyce. They could have waited till after we play them. — Wenger Knows Best (@wengerknowsbest) December 23, 2016

Unlucky Arsenal.