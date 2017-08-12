Arsenal fans are buzzing after Alexandre Lacazette scores his league debut

Arsenal’s record signing Alexandre Lacazette scored less than two minutes into his Premier League debut and with his first shot.

The £55 million signing from Lyon powered a pearler of a header into the Leicester net from Mohamed Elneny’s cross – just around 90 seconds into the 2017-18 Premier League season.

Lacazette scores
(Nick Potts/PA)

With the goal coming so rapidly in the first game of the new season, which saw Leicester travel to the Emirates, it’s fair to say Arsenal fans were pretty happy with the 26-year-old.

While the pundits believed the Gunners were right to celebrate.

And the statisticians had plenty to say too.

Will the speed of Lacazette’s first goal be a sign of things to come? Or just beginner’s luck?

In any case – it’s a cracking start.
