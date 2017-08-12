Arsenal fans are buzzing after Alexandre Lacazette scores his league debut

Arsenal’s record signing Alexandre Lacazette scored less than two minutes into his Premier League debut and with his first shot.

The £55 million signing from Lyon powered a pearler of a header into the Leicester net from Mohamed Elneny’s cross – just around 90 seconds into the 2017-18 Premier League season.

(Nick Potts/PA)

With the goal coming so rapidly in the first game of the new season, which saw Leicester travel to the Emirates, it’s fair to say Arsenal fans were pretty happy with the 26-year-old.

While the pundits believed the Gunners were right to celebrate.

That's the kind of deadly finishing Arsenal paid £52 million for. 25 more of those and they will have a pretty good season. #lacazette — Mattias Karén (@MattiasKaren) August 11, 2017

That's a superb header. The way he uses his body and the pace on the ball to guide past Schmeichel was fantastic. #Lacazette #AFC — Tom McDermott (@MrTomMcDermott) August 11, 2017

And the statisticians had plenty to say too.

2 - Alexandre Lacazette scored with his second touch in the @premierleague, with his first touch coming from kick-off. Impact. #ARSLEI pic.twitter.com/f7qhkYvbul — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 11, 2017

7 - Alexandre Lacazette is just the 7th @Arsenal player to score on his Premier League debut for the club. Rapid. pic.twitter.com/bBtvo51yDG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 11, 2017

1 - Alexandre Lacazette has scored his 1st Premier League goal on his first shot. Dream. pic.twitter.com/qQebYfRvRZ — OptaJean (@OptaJean) August 11, 2017

Will the speed of Lacazette’s first goal be a sign of things to come? Or just beginner’s luck?

In any case – it’s a cracking start.