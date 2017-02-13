Arsenal Fan TV got their interview with Gary Neville and took over the Monday Night Football studio as well

Gary Neville suggested he would be happy to appear on Arsenal Fan TV recently, and it looks like he’s a man of his word.

The former Manchester United right-back said he would be up for an appearance, having criticised Gunners fans for their reaction to the club’s 3-1 defeat at Chelsea, and footage released by the fan channel showed that an interview had indeed been set up.

Welcome to the world of modern football.

It's time! @GNev2 interview with @Arsenal_Trooper @ArsenalMoh8 @mrdt2016 and @goonerclaude pic.twitter.com/AfU8bKnEMh — ArsenalFanTV (@ArsenalFanTV) February 13, 2017

Four Arsenal Fan TV favourites were sat with host Robbie Lyle and Neville, and the group can be seen chatting amicably about recent events, despite their difference of opinion.

It was however in the Monday Night Football studio that the fans appeared to have the most fun, with Claude proclaiming, “it’s a nice day,” while Troopz seemed a little more excited.

Live on MNF we have @Arsenal_Trooper and @goonerclaude ?????? pic.twitter.com/fKjay1EF6M — ArsenalFanTV (@ArsenalFanTV) February 13, 2017

Neville has experienced a number of recent disputes through social media, most notably debating Arsene Wenger’s position as manager with Piers Morgan, as well as exchanging tweets with journalist Henry Winter.

Not as much as others who finish in front of him! ( Leicester are the exception ) https://t.co/sdwtmtWokE — Gary Neville (@GNev2) February 5, 2017

Do I have a right to an opinion also? Its my OPINION that a fan who prints a banner V a man who has given 20 years service is an idiot. https://t.co/IuvNOt8hul — Gary Neville (@GNev2) February 7, 2017

Are you that from outside the ground yesterday I saw? ?? https://t.co/vQUrmkABAv — Gary Neville (@GNev2) February 5, 2017

We’ll see if the full-back has met his match when the full interview is released later this week – if it’s anything like his encounters with the north London side on the pitch, it could well be worth a watch.