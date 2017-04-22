Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin's evolving hair has reached a baffling new level

Back to Sport Home

Hector Bellerin’s hair has been confusing Arsenal fans all season, with the right-back’s locks growing longer by the day, and the defender apparently in no mood to get it cut.

Here’s a short timeline – early in the season, Bellerin’s barnet was freshly trimmed. A nice look.

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin
(Adam Davy/PA)

But as Arsenal’s title bid faltered, it grew more and more voluminous with each passing day.

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin
(Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport)

That’s when the defender went for the man bun – it received mixed reviews.

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin
(Nigel French/PA)

But his latest effort makes the man bun look positively trend-setting.

Talk us through the braids, Hector…

Tweeted by Arsenal’s chief photographer, the fans couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

Is that really the look the Spaniard will be taking to Wembley for Arsenal’s semi-final against Manchester City?

There have been rumours that Barcelona would like to buy their former player back from the north London club.

The question is: will they want him anymore?
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Arsenal, Football, Haircut, Hector Bellerin, Premier League, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport