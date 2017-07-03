Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin donates £19k to Grenfell Tower fund

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has vowed to donate £19,050 to the British Red Cross following the Grenfell Tower fire in London.

The 22-year-old pledged on June 17 to make a contribution linked to the minutes he played for Spain during the European Under-21 Championships.

Bellerin, who has again been linked with a move to Barcelona, played in the final as Spain were beaten 1-0 by Germany on Friday.

Bellerin wrote on Twitter: "I promised to donate £50 for every minute I played at #U21Euro. I will be donating to @BritishRedcross. Please support in any way you can."

At least 80 people are thought to have died in the fire at the west London apartment block on June 14.

The British Red Cross added: "Thank you so much to @HectorBellerin for your generous donation to help those affected by the #Grenfell fire."