Arsenal book place in Europa knockout stages after goal-less draw

Arsenal booked their place in the knockout stages of the Europa League despite a drab goalless draw at home to Red Star Belgrade.

With Arsene Wenger continuing his policy of completely rotating his Premier League side for this competition, the Gunners were toothless as the visitors wasted the best chances of a forgettable contest at the Emirates Stadium.

Jack Wilshere, who failed to prove a point to England manager Gareth Southgate following his omission from the latest Three Lions squad, came closest to winning it for the hosts only to see a second-half effort superbly cleared off the line by Damien Le Tallec.

Wenger's changed outfit, featuring the likes of Wilshere, Olivier Giroud and Theo Walcott, had won their three Group H games leading into this tie.

A point against the Serbia SuperLiga side proved to be enough to assure them of a place in next month's draw as Cologne beat BATE Borisov in the group's other game.

While neighbours Tottenham and rivals Manchester City were beating some of Europe's elite in the Champions League just 24 hours earlier, this had none of the glamour, attraction or skill of those noteworthy wins.