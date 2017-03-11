Arsenal are through to the FA cup semi-finals - but everyone agrees Lincoln are still winners too

Back to Sport Home

If the FA Cup quarter-final between Arsenal and Lincoln City taught us anything, it’s that football is truly a game of two halves.

As 45 minutes passed with no goals and some excellent play from Lincoln, fans all began thinking the same thing – which of these is the non-league team again?

But Theo Walcott finally took the Gunners 1-0 up in added time for the first half which perked their fans right up.

And that last minute confidence boost was clearly all they needed as they basically went from strength to strength from there in a very one-sided second half.

Goals from Olivier Giroud, Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey, as well as an own goal from Luke Waterfall, sealed the deal in Arsenal’s favour with a final score of 5-0 taking them on to the semis.

Everyone was really proud of Lincoln though, who have become the first non-league team since 1914 to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Their fans, all 9,000 of them that had travelled down to the Emirates Stadium, got a lot of recognition – not least from Walcott and Francis Coquelin.

See, football can be nice sometimes.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Arsenal, Football, Lincoln, Lincoln City

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport