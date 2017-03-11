Arsenal are through to the FA cup semi-finals - but everyone agrees Lincoln are still winners too

If the FA Cup quarter-final between Arsenal and Lincoln City taught us anything, it’s that football is truly a game of two halves.

As 45 minutes passed with no goals and some excellent play from Lincoln, fans all began thinking the same thing – which of these is the non-league team again?

Struggling to tell which is the non league team at the moment. #AFCvLCFC — S Nunn (@snunn76) March 11, 2017

#AFCvLCFC Arsenal are as poor as they have ever been and Lincoln deserve premier league wages#FACup #lasteight — Gary Lewis (@GRLewis27) March 11, 2017

But Theo Walcott finally took the Gunners 1-0 up in added time for the first half which perked their fans right up.

FINALLY a goal from the Gunners! Thank you Theo #AFCvLCFC #FACup — Diane Kenna (@kennacreative) March 11, 2017

And that last minute confidence boost was clearly all they needed as they basically went from strength to strength from there in a very one-sided second half.

Goals from Olivier Giroud, Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey, as well as an own goal from Luke Waterfall, sealed the deal in Arsenal’s favour with a final score of 5-0 taking them on to the semis.

Team performance wasn't bad. 5 goals, clean sheet💪🏾 hopefully we'll got our confidence back @Arsenal #AFCvLCFC — Bernard Kingston (@GoonerQuavo23) March 11, 2017

Que sera sera, whatever will be will be, we're going to Wembley, que sera sera!! Well done @Arsenal #WeAreTheArsenal #AFCvLCFC — Jodie Walker (@YodieW16) March 11, 2017

Everyone was really proud of Lincoln though, who have become the first non-league team since 1914 to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Everyone involved with Lincoln City should be very proud! Players and the Cowley's are a credit to the club #AFCvLCFC #FACup — Cameron Saveall (@CammySaveall_22) March 11, 2017

Congrats Lincoln!! Should be proud to get to where you've gotten to, proud to be from Lincolnshire👏🏻👏🏻 #AFCvLCFC — Olivia (@strangersirius) March 11, 2017

Their fans, all 9,000 of them that had travelled down to the Emirates Stadium, got a lot of recognition – not least from Walcott and Francis Coquelin.

No doubt Lincoln City fans were amazing, simply outclassed us.

Arsenal 5-0 Lincoln City #FACup #AFCvLCFC — Uvuvwevwevwe Onyeten (@Saad_am11) March 11, 2017

Theo Walcott and Francis Coquelin applaud the 9000 superb Lincoln fans after the game. #AFCvLCFC pic.twitter.com/K82LHpL5Gu — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) March 11, 2017

See, football can be nice sometimes.