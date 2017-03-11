Arsenal are through to the FA cup semi-finals - but everyone agrees Lincoln are still winners too
If the FA Cup quarter-final between Arsenal and Lincoln City taught us anything, it’s that football is truly a game of two halves.
As 45 minutes passed with no goals and some excellent play from Lincoln, fans all began thinking the same thing – which of these is the non-league team again?
Struggling to tell which is the non league team at the moment. #AFCvLCFC— S Nunn (@snunn76) March 11, 2017
Which team is the Premier League outfit? Sort this out.#AFC #AFCvLCFC #FACup— James Eagles (@therealjeagles) March 11, 2017
#AFCvLCFC Arsenal are as poor as they have ever been and Lincoln deserve premier league wages#FACup #lasteight— Gary Lewis (@GRLewis27) March 11, 2017
But Theo Walcott finally took the Gunners 1-0 up in added time for the first half which perked their fans right up.
FINALLY a goal from the Gunners! Thank you Theo #AFCvLCFC #FACup— Diane Kenna (@kennacreative) March 11, 2017
About time Theo! #AFCvLCFC— Daniel Cheng (@danielchengg1) March 11, 2017
And that last minute confidence boost was clearly all they needed as they basically went from strength to strength from there in a very one-sided second half.
Goals from Olivier Giroud, Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey, as well as an own goal from Luke Waterfall, sealed the deal in Arsenal’s favour with a final score of 5-0 taking them on to the semis.
Team performance wasn't bad. 5 goals, clean sheet💪🏾 hopefully we'll got our confidence back @Arsenal #AFCvLCFC— Bernard Kingston (@GoonerQuavo23) March 11, 2017
Que sera sera, whatever will be will be, we're going to Wembley, que sera sera!! Well done @Arsenal #WeAreTheArsenal #AFCvLCFC— Jodie Walker (@YodieW16) March 11, 2017
Everyone was really proud of Lincoln though, who have become the first non-league team since 1914 to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.
Great run @LincolnCity_FC :) You should be very proud! #AFCvLCFC #FACup 👍🏼⚽— Laura (@laubow_) March 11, 2017
Everyone involved with Lincoln City should be very proud! Players and the Cowley's are a credit to the club #AFCvLCFC #FACup— Cameron Saveall (@CammySaveall_22) March 11, 2017
Congrats Lincoln!! Should be proud to get to where you've gotten to, proud to be from Lincolnshire👏🏻👏🏻 #AFCvLCFC— Olivia (@strangersirius) March 11, 2017
Their fans, all 9,000 of them that had travelled down to the Emirates Stadium, got a lot of recognition – not least from Walcott and Francis Coquelin.
Nice to see @theowalcott and @Fr_Coquelin34 applauding LCFC fans. Well done lincoln #Impvasion #AFCvLCFC— Chris Chapman (@Chapman1301) March 11, 2017
No doubt Lincoln City fans were amazing, simply outclassed us.— Uvuvwevwevwe Onyeten (@Saad_am11) March 11, 2017
Arsenal 5-0 Lincoln City #FACup #AFCvLCFC
Theo Walcott and Francis Coquelin applaud the 9000 superb Lincoln fans after the game. #AFCvLCFC pic.twitter.com/K82LHpL5Gu— Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) March 11, 2017
See, football can be nice sometimes.
