Arsenal announcing a pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich might be the worst timing of the season

After consecutive 5-1 losses to Bayern Munich, Arsenal fans would probably like to forget the Champions League last 16 ever happened and focus on the potential for a third FA Cup in four years.

So the Gunners announcing a 2017/18 pre-season friendly against the Bavarians was almost certainly not what fans wanted to hear.

Arsenal have in fact lost 5-1 against Bayern three times in a row, after a meeting in the 2015/16 Champions League group stage.

Knowing Arsenal, they’ll probably turn on the style in the summer when it really doesn’t matter.

Still, you never know – fourth time’s a charm?
