Arsenal announcing a pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich might be the worst timing of the season

After consecutive 5-1 losses to Bayern Munich, Arsenal fans would probably like to forget the Champions League last 16 ever happened and focus on the potential for a third FA Cup in four years.

So the Gunners announcing a 2017/18 pre-season friendly against the Bavarians was almost certainly not what fans wanted to hear.

Our latest pre-season match has just been confirmed



➡️️ https://t.co/ParsOjAVe4 pic.twitter.com/wCnth8oqay — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 14, 2017

Arsenal to face Bayern Munich (*shudders) in China on Wednesday, July 19. The game will be part of the International Champions Cup. #afc — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) March 14, 2017

Arsenal have in fact lost 5-1 against Bayern three times in a row, after a meeting in the 2015/16 Champions League group stage.

@Arsenal Is this a Joke? More embrassment — Freddy (@Freddy_afckevin) March 14, 2017

@Arsenal seriously why agree to get embarrassed again — Stuart Boyd (@Stubo84) March 14, 2017

Knowing Arsenal, they’ll probably turn on the style in the summer when it really doesn’t matter.

So Arsenal aren't content with conceding 10 goals over two games in the champions league to Bayern now we will play them in pre-season 👍🏼 — Berney Wright (@BerneyAFC) March 14, 2017

Arsenal will play Bayern Munich in a friendly this summer. I thought we played exhibition games against them twice this season? — 1886 (@1886_blog) March 14, 2017

Still, you never know – fourth time’s a charm?