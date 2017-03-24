Arsenal and Bayern Munich fined by UEFA over fans' behaviour

Arsenal and Bayern Munich have both been hit with UEFA fines after their Champions League last 16 tie at the Emirates Stadium on March 7.

The Gunners were thrashed 5-1 by the Bundesliga champions in the second-leg meeting, with the game interrupted by a pitch invader.

The result meant Arsene Wenger's side were eliminated 10-2 on aggregate, a record Champions League defeat for an English club and the seventh year in succession Arsenal have fallen in the first knockout stage.

During the defeat, a supporter made his way on to the pitch before being apprehended by stewards, with UEFA confirming Arsenal were charged - and now fined €5,000 (£4,300) - for the infringement.

Bayern were also fined €3,000 (£2,600) after their fans threw till rolls on to the pitch in the opening minutes of the game in protest to the high ticket prices at Arsenal, again causing a delay to proceedings.

A statement read: "The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) has announced the following decisions:

"Match: UEFA Champions League round of 16 match between Arsenal FC and FC Bayern Munchen (1-5), played on 7 March in London, England

"Decision: The CEDB has decided to fine Arsenal FC €5,000 and FC Bayern Munchen €3,000

"The charges against Arsenal FC were related to the field invasions by supporters - Art. 16 (2) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR)

"The charges against FC Bayern Munchen were related to the throwing of objects - Art. 16 (2) DR."