Arsenal and Bayern charged for separate incidents at Emirates Stadium
UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Arsenal and Bayern Munich following incidents during the Champions League match at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.
The Gunners were thrashed 5-1 by the Bundesliga giants, who ran riot during the second half once defender Laurent Koscielny had been shown a red card for bringing down Robert Lewandowski in the penalty area to complete a 10-2 aggregate victory.
"Without fans, football is not worth a penny" Bayern banner at The Emirates tonight. pic.twitter.com/MhBqi1qYDv— Football Away Days (@AwayDays_) March 7, 2017
Before the match, travelling Bayern fans held up a banner which read: "without fans football is not worth a penny" to highlight the cost of ticket prices and then once the action started toilet roll was thrown onto the pitch, which caused a delay as the debris was removed.
During the closing stages, there was also a brief disruption when a supporter ran on to the field and was eventually taken off by stewards after stumbling to the floor.
A statement from UEFA said: "Disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the UEFA Champions League round of 16 match between Arsenal FC and FC Bayern Munchen (1-5), played on 7 March in England.
"Charges against Arsenal FC: Field invasions by supporters - Art. 16 (2) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR)
"Charges against FC Bayern Munchen: Throwing of objects - Art. 16 (2) of DR.
"No other disciplinary cases have been opened after this match."
Both clubs could be hit with fines as a result.
