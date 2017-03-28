Arsenal among those to donate to auction in memory of Ryan McBride

An auction being held in memory of Derry City captain Ryan McBride has received donations from Arsenal and a range of League of Ireland clubs, writes Stephen Barry.

The 27-year-old passed away at his home beside the Brandywell Stadium nine days ago. 24 hours earlier he had led the unbeaten Candystripes to victory over Drogheda United.

The Auction For Ryan, which was set up by fans, will donate the proceeds to the McBride family.

Arsenal were the first Premier League club to get involved as they donated a signed football, while Sunderland have pledged to do the same.

The group have received donations of a signed Ireland shirt, an England shirt autographed by Joe Hart and a golf cap signed by Liverpool legends John Aldridge, Robbie Fowler, Vladimir Smicer, Jerzy Dudek, Jason McAteer, Luis Garcia and Gary McAllister.

Next up is this little beauty. Thanks to @CraigOSul1 for sorting this out for me! pic.twitter.com/qV4k3ztIf5 — AuctionForRyan (@AuctionForRyan) March 27, 2017

Just got donated this by a friend from Liverpool. Signed by some @lfc legends pic.twitter.com/1wsp0zwWV4 — AuctionForRyan (@AuctionForRyan) March 24, 2017

McBride’s former Derry teammate James McClean wore the number five jersey in his memory during Ireland’s drawn World Cup qualifier against Wales last Friday, while there was a minute's silence held at the Aviva Stadium and League of Ireland grounds at the weekend.

Irish teams have also generously donated jerseys to the cause.

Thanks to the lads @DundalkFC for this. Special word of thanks goes to Gary Rogers! pic.twitter.com/6rCVaNWZ5F — AuctionForRyan (@AuctionForRyan) March 22, 2017

This arrived in the post this morning thanks to @DamoLocke & @WexfordFC for this. pic.twitter.com/lrXjJymLwM — AuctionForRyan (@AuctionForRyan) March 23, 2017

Thanks to Frank Young @shelsfc for this, arrived in the post this morning pic.twitter.com/GprwTGom6Q — AuctionForRyan (@AuctionForRyan) March 24, 2017

Last of the day @gerramia thank you sir for organising this @stpatsfc top. pic.twitter.com/kGZMOV8YKx — AuctionForRyan (@AuctionForRyan) March 27, 2017