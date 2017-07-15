Armagh clinch victory from Tipp with last minute goal

Armagh 1-17

Tipperary 1-15

A Jamie Clarke goal in the 70th minute propelled Armagh into the fourth round of the qualifiers, writes Eoghan Cormican

Kieran McGeeney’s side led by the minimum when they caught the hosts on the counter attack, Brendan Donaghy’s pass splitting open the Tipperary defence before Gavin McParland put Clarke inside the last defender.

Armagh outscored their opponent by 1-9 to 1-5 in the second period.

Michael Quinlivan, relatively subdued in the opening, handed last year’s All-Ireland semi-fiinalists a major shot in the arm when landing the opening goal of the contest on 38 minutes. They would not score again, however, until the 58th minute, during which time Armagh notched four without reply.

A Josh Keane free ended their barren spell. Momentum, though, was with the Orchard men. Gavin McParland levelled it up, with Jamie Clarke edging them in front for the first time on the hour mark. Conor Sweeney and Stefan Campbell exchanged minors before Jamie Clarke’s goal made it 1-16 to 1-12. Tipperary managed to halve the deficit but the required goal wasn’t forthcoming – two late Michael Quinlivan frees were cleared off the line.

Tipperary’s ability to conjure up just two scores from play in the second period, ultimately, proved their downfall.

Hard to know who would have been the more satisfied going in at half-time. Level at 0-7 apiece approaching the break, Josh Keane, set-up by the lively Conor Sweeney, kicked his first to return the home outfit in front.

Two minutes later – the clock now in stoppages – this same pair combined again for Keane to stroke over his second. Armagh were struggling under their own kick-out and lost the subsequent restart, with Liam Casey firing Tipperary into a 0-10 to 0-7 lead. This should have been stretched further as the Premier men won Blain Hughes’ next two restarts, but Kevin O’Halloran kicked wide in the first instance and thereafter, Jack Kennedy’s shot was smothered, and with Liam Casey and Emmet Moloney on the deck injured, Armagh swept down the field where Rory Grugan split the posts.

The visitors had right to feel aggrieved when on 20 minutes referee Paddy Neilan disallowed a Gavin McParland goal, instead opting to call back the play for a foul on McParland by Emmet Moloney. The smarter call would have been to let the play continue. Paul Hughes and Andrew Murnin also had half goal chances, neither of which were converted.

Easy tell who was the more satisfied at the finish. Armagh progress, Tipperary exit stage left.

Scorers for Armagh: N Grimley (0-8, 0-5 frees, 0-1 ’45); J Clarke (1-1); R Gurgan (0-1 free), G McParland (0-2 each); S Sheridan, G McCabe, A Forker, S Campbell (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: J Keane (0-4, 0-2 frees); M Quinlivan (1-0); C Sweeney (0-3, 0-3 frees); J Kennedy (0-2 frees), K O’Halloran (0-1 free), L Casey (0-2 each); P Austin, B Fox (0-1 each).

Tipperary: C Kenrick; E Moloney, A Campbell, P Codd; B Maher, R Kiely, J Feehan; L Casey, G Hannigan; J Keane, K O’Halloran, B Fox; C Sweeney, J Kennedy, M Quinlivan.

Subs: P Austin for Hannigan (HT); L Boland for Moloney (48, inj); G Hannigan for Kennedy (bc, 48) ; D Foley for O’Halloran (70); L McGrath for Boland (73).

Armagh: B Hughes; B Donaghy, J Morgan, C Vernon; G McCabe, P Hughes, A Forker; S Sheridan, N Grimley; C O’Hanlon, M Shields, R Grugan; A Murnin, J Clarke, G McParland.

Subs: J McElroy for McCabe (29 mins, inj); S Campbell for O’Hanlon (47); C McKeever for Clarke (72); E Raffertry for Murnin (77).

Referee: P Neilan (Roscommon)