'Are you actually Gareth Bale?' - This kid was ecstatic meeting his hero
Never meet your heroes. Unless your hero is Gareth Bale that is.
The Real Madrid winger is on international duty with Wales where he helped one young fan have a day he would never forget.
After getting to watch Bale train, the excited young fan couldn't believe he was meeting his hero.
"Are you actually Gareth Bale? Can I have your picture please, Gareth?"
The excited fan got an autograph, a picture and then it got even better as Bale kindly offered the kid his training top, which he also signed.
"Are you actually @GarethBale11?"— Wales (@FAWales) August 29, 2017
That moment when you can't believe your own eyes! 👀😃#TogetherStronger #WALAUT pic.twitter.com/WJVaaZNoKp
Bale proves his credentials as a legend and one fan goes home incredibly happy.
Top marks to Gareth Bale - but we still hope Ireland win in the World Cup qualifiers.
