Are Crystal Palace closing in on a Sakho, Sakho, Sako starting XI?

If recent transfer rumours are to be believed, Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace team could well have a core of Sakho, Sakho and Sako running through the team.

Currently at the club are centre-back Mamadou Sakho…

… as well as midfielder Bakary Sako, who has scored two Premier League goals so far this season.

And if rumours are to be believed, it’s possible West Ham’s Diafra Sakho could be the latest addition to the squad.

That would be Sakho, Sakho and Sako then, in defence, midfield and attack.

It does have a ring to it.

And while it might prove difficult for commentators, it could be the source of some timeless commentary.

And if that goes well, how about FC Cologne forward Yuya Osako in the summer?
