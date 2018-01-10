Are Crystal Palace closing in on a Sakho, Sakho, Sako starting XI?

If recent transfer rumours are to be believed, Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace team could well have a core of Sakho, Sakho and Sako running through the team.

Currently at the club are centre-back Mamadou Sakho…

… as well as midfielder Bakary Sako, who has scored two Premier League goals so far this season.

RH on Sako: "He got a good goal the other night because he followed the ball in.



"That is something alone that is very positive. He has improved in terms of understanding what we want from him as a front player." pic.twitter.com/Rk1bDHk6bP — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) December 14, 2017

And if rumours are to be believed, it’s possible West Ham’s Diafra Sakho could be the latest addition to the squad.

Crystal Palace in talks to sign West Ham striker Diafra Sakho — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 10, 2018

That would be Sakho, Sakho and Sako then, in defence, midfield and attack.

Crystal Palace to have Sakho, Sakho and Sako on the books, which sounds like the name of the LMA's preferred law firm. https://t.co/f0XuDHfajU — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) January 10, 2018

It does have a ring to it.

Sakho, Sako & Sakho. Sounds like a firm of Accountants.



Remember when we had Hill, Hills, Hall and Halls? Those were the days. — Barbara Poole ⚽🦅 (@Barbara4003) January 10, 2018

And while it might prove difficult for commentators, it could be the source of some timeless commentary.

Just imagine the scenes - Sakho passes it out to Sako. Who runs to the byline, Sakho gets his head onto it AND IT'S A GOAL.



I want a third Sakho/Sako! — Ryan West (@RyanBoiWestBoi) January 10, 2018

Sakho, Sakho and Sako potentially on our books by February...



Wonderful stuff. https://t.co/8bsHU4FdBy — HLTCO (@HLTCO) January 10, 2018

And if that goes well, how about FC Cologne forward Yuya Osako in the summer?