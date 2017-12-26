Are calendar year records really a thing? The internet is divided…

Harry Kane entered Tottenham’s Boxing Day clash with Southampton needing to score once to set a new record – the most Premier League goals in a calendar year.

In the end, the 24-year-old bagged a hat-trick to achieve the mark in style.

Kane’s 37th league goal of the year saw him overtake the previous mark of 36, notched by Alan Shearer in 1995.

By the end of a 5-2 win, Kane had 39 goals for 2017 – an impressive feat in anyone’s estimation – and his third goal of the game meant he claimed another record as well.

Not everyone was rising to salute the milestone though, because not everyone believes in calendar year records.

Some people pointed out that it doesn’t make much sense to measure Premier League stats across a calendar year.

And the way he celebrated, it wasn’t clear how highly Kane rated the record either.

Others felt it was sheer humbuggery not to recognise Kane’s achievement.

Perhaps there are other records we could start measuring?

Whether you believe in calendar year records or not, nobody can deny Kane has had a heck of a year.

For club and country, he’s even scored more than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo – and in fewer games.

But he’s got some way to go before he matches Messi’s best.

Now that’s a record.
