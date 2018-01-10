Ardscoil Rís triumph over Cork’s Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG to reach semi-final

Ardscoil Rís (Limerick) 3-20

Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG Cork 1-5

Ardscoil Rís proved far too strong for Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG in the Dr Harty Cup semi-final at Charleville today, writes Therese O’Callaghan.

Cathal O'Neill, Ardscoil Ris fouls Conor Bowen, Gaelcholaiste Mhuire. Pic: Larry Cummins

The Limerick side built on a 1-9 to 0-1 interval lead to run out convincing winners and book their place in the last four.

Diarmuid Ryan – the Clare senior who scored 1-4 - raised the first green flag on 12 minutes and the Shanonsiders never looked back. Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG didn’t register until the 25th minute, a pointed free from Shane O’Regan.

Further goals after the break from Cathal O’Neill (38) and Rian Considine (46) meant no back for the Cork side for whom Daire Connery struck three points from placed balls, and O’Regan netted a late goal.

Scorers for Ardscoil Rís: P O’Brien (0-8, 0-4 frees, 0-1 65m), D Ryan (1-4), C O’Neill (1-2), R Considine (1-1), D Woulfe, R Duff, C O’Reilly, J Daly and R Connolly (0-1 each).

Scorers for Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG: S Ó Riagán (1-1, 0-1 free), D Ó Conaire (0-3 frees), C Ó Muimhneacháin (0-1sl).

Ardscoil Rís: J Gillane (Patrickswell); P Heaney (Na Piarsaigh), J Considine (Patrickswell), E McEvoy (Na Piarsaigh); J Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), R Connolly (Adare), C O’Reilly (Patrickswell); D Ryan (Cratloe), R Duff (Mungret/St Paul’s); A Moriarty (Clonlara), P O’Brien (Mungret/St Paul’s), D Woulfe (Kilmallock); C O’Neill (Crecora), R Considine (Cratloe), C Bourke (Clonlara).

Subs: J Daly (Na Piarsaigh) for C Bourke (42), B O’Connor (Ballybrown) for D Woulfe (45), S Fox (Parteen) for A Moriarty (49), S Long (Na Piarsaigh) for E McEvoy, J McMahon for P Heaney (both 53).

Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG: S Ó Méara (Na Piarsaigh); R Standún (Na Piarsaigh), S Ó Brádaigh (Na Piarsaigh), L Ó Murchú (Na Piarsaigh); G Ó hÉalaithe (Na Piarsaigh), C Ó Buacháin (Na Piarsaigh), J Ó Muireasa (Na Piarsaigh); D Ó Teimhneáin (Glen Rovers), L Ó Riain (Inniscarra); B Ó Murchú (Na Piarsaigh), D Ó Conaire (Na Piarsaigh), S Busteed (Glen Rovers); A Ó hUiginn (Na Piarsaigh), S Ó Riagáin (Watergrasshill), E Ó Murchú (Glen Rovers).

Subs: C Ó Muimhneacháin (Na Piarsaigh) for L Ó Murchú (21), E Ó Gealbháin (Na Piarsaigh) for R Standún (half-time), C Ó Luanaigh (Sarsfields) for B Ó Murchú (56).

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary).