Arda Turan leaves Barcelona for Istanbul Basaksehir on two-and-a-half-year loan

Barcelona have agreed a deal for Turkey midfielder Arda Turan to join Istanbul-based club Basaksehir on loan.

The 30-year-old’s deal is for the remainder of this season and two more, the LaLiga leaders announced on their website.

Barca signed Turan on a five-year contract from Atletico Madrid for an initial €34m in the summer of 2015, but the club’s FIFA transfer ban meant he had to wait until the following January to make his debut.

Although he struggled to tie down a first-team spot at the Nou Camp, making a total of 55 appearances in his three years, Turan leaves the club having won several trophies, including LaLiga and two Copa del Reys.

- PA