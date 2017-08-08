Apparently August 8 is Fantasy Football Day – the day when fans rush to build their teams

The first game of the Premier League season used to mean just that, but more recently the start of the football calendar signifies something else as well – fantasy football.

While most clubs will be trying to sign players to strengthen for the year ahead, fans will now be doing the same thing with their online sides, analysing the numbers to work out who best to sign for their virtual teams.

(Peter Byrne/PA)

And with the season just days away, draft-based fantasy football game Draft Fantasy reckon August 8 2017 is Fantasy Football Day, the day when most fantasy teams will be selected ahead of the 2017/18 season.

“We are gearing up for our biggest day ever on the site on Tuesday, including having 25 additional support and technical staff to ensure every manager can make their selections without a hitch,” Elie Steinbock, Draft Fantasy founder and CEO said.

“Teamed with our unique draft offering, the biggest revolution in the game in over two decades, Tuesday August 8 is going to be a momentous occasion for Draft Fantasy, and all fantasy football players across the UK.”

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Analysis from Draft Fantasy suggests that the Tuesday prior to the first Premier League fixture is the day most managers select their players, with the corresponding day last year – August 9 – having accounted for 12% of all selections on their own version of the game.

In fact, some see the game as so important that they give their employees time off from work to complete their fantasy line-ups – at least, 2014 winner of The Apprentice, Mark Wright, has done.

The man who owns digital marketing firm Climb Online has given his employees the afternoon of Fantasy Football Day off to work out just who might earn them fantasy points this season.

(Holly Hill)

Whether Fantasy Football Day is something everyone’s office gives them time off for is another question entirely, but with Arsenal taking on Leicester in the Premier League opener on Friday, there’s not long left to get those all-important teams pitch perfect.

