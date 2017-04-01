Antrim, Meath and Donegal claim Hurling League wins

Antrim, Meath and Donegal captured Allianz Hurling League silverware today, writes Cóilín Duffy.

A brace of first half goals saw Antrim earn Division 2A honours, and promotion to 1B for 2017, after a 2-12 to 0-15 win over Carlow in Páirc Esler, Newry.

Simon McCrory of Antrim lifts the cup after the Allianz Hurling League Division 2A Final match between Antrim and Carlow at Páirc Esler, in Newry. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

The Ulster side never trailed during this game with a ninth minute Eoghan Campbell goal and a Neil McManus penalty strike ensuring a 2-3 to 0-3 lead after 19 minutes.

Carlow battled hard but two Deaglan Murphy points helped Antrim to a four-point lead at the interval.

The Saffrons were strong on the restart, with early scores from Paddy Burke and Murphy opening up a six-point gap.

Conor Johnston, McManus and Ciaran Clarke also added to Antrim's second half tally, and although Carlow cut the gap to two points with four minutes remaining, with Marty Kavanagh and Paul Coady impressive, Antrim held out for a deserved win.

Antrim captain Simon McCrory accepted the cup after the game.

Keith Keoghan of Meath in action against Diarmuid Masterson of Wicklow during the Allianz Hurling League Division 2B Final match between Meath and Wicklow at Parnell Park, in Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Mark O'Sullivan bagged a hat-trick as Meath claimed victory over Wicklow for the second time in a week to take Division 2B silverware, following a 4-24 to 2-15 win at Parnell Park.

The Royals kicked on in the second half, after Wicklow pushed them hard on the score-board in the opening half, with Meath leading by 2-9 to 2-6 at the turnaround.

O'Sullivan netted both opening half goals, with George and Andy O'Brien firing three-pointers for the Garden County.

Christy Moorehouse, Padraig Doyle and Peter Keane were also on target for Wicklow in the opening half, but meath upped their game on the restart.

O'Sullivan completed his hat-trick, as Meath moved 3-15 to 2-6 ahead inside seven minutes of the restart.

Andy O'Brien and Eoin McCormack kept Wicklow in tough, but Meath finished strongly, with Meath's fourth goal coming five minutes from time.

Donegal led throughout as they claimed Allianz Division 3A Hurling League honours with a 4-25 to 1-11 win over Tyrone at Celtic Park.

Congratulations to our Senior Hurlers on winning the #AllianzLeagues Div 3a Final against Tyrone today — Official Donegal GAA (@officialdonegal) April 1, 2017

Tipperary native Davin Flynn fired 2-8 from play, including two first half goals, which helped Donegal to a 2-8 to 0-0 lead after 19 minutes.

Damien Casey claimed Tyrone's first score in the 20th minute, with Stephen Gillespie netting in injury-time, on the way to a 3-11 to 0-4 interval lead.

Ronan McDermott netted Donegal's fourth goal inside four minutes of the restart.

Referee Rory McGann issued one red card, and seven yellow cards to Tyrone players during this game, with Mike O'Gorman dismissed 20 minutes from the end.

Casey netted for Tyrone in the 61st minute, but Donegal finished with six of the final seven points, with Donegal captain Danny Cullen lifting the cup.