Antonio Valencia got a straight red in pre-season and Mourinho’s next move was peak Jose

Ah, pre-season friendlies – a time to regain your fitness, meet the fans, and generally chill out in a different country.

Oh, unless you’re Manchester United right back Antonio Valencia that is, and for some reason you view your tour game against Real Salt Lake as the Manchester derby.

68' - United are down to 10 men as Antonio Valencia is sent off for a foul on Sebastian Saucedo. #MUTOUR — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 18, 2017

Here’s the foul in question – it doesn’t look great, Antonio.

Friendly or not, Antonio Valencia couldn't care less: pic.twitter.com/QEUYAi86g4 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) July 18, 2017

Some fans were baffled by Valencia’s rubbish tackle in a game that, win or lose, would not affect United.

Antonio Valencia...straight red in a pre-season friendly 😂 — The Peoples Person (@PeoplesPerson_) July 18, 2017

Meanwhile, others felt the referee was to blame.

It's a friendly... calm down ref — ' (@CaptianHerrera) July 18, 2017

But perhaps the most bizarre moment of all was when United manager Jose Mourinho was reportedly offered the chance to substitute Valencia, but instead decided to stick with the red card.

⚽️ José Mourinho is offered the chance to sub Antonio Valencia rather than be sent off.



🔴 He decides to take the red card.



🤔 pic.twitter.com/ecSRa1AeCI — bet365 (@bet365) July 18, 2017

Referee asked Jose Mourinho to take @anto_v25 off. He refused. Didn't agree with red card. Mata has ankle injury. JM reckons a week. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) July 18, 2017

“I think the delay was because the referee asked me to change the player, and I didn’t because I don’t agree with the card,” Mourinho said.

It’s a friendly Jose. The season hasn’t even started yet.