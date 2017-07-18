Antonio Valencia got a straight red in pre-season and Mourinho’s next move was peak Jose

Ah, pre-season friendlies – a time to regain your fitness, meet the fans, and generally chill out in a different country.

Oh, unless you’re Manchester United right back Antonio Valencia that is, and for some reason you view your tour game against Real Salt Lake as the Manchester derby.

Here’s the foul in question – it doesn’t look great, Antonio.

Some fans were baffled by Valencia’s rubbish tackle in a game that, win or lose, would not affect United.

Meanwhile, others felt the referee was to blame.

But perhaps the most bizarre moment of all was when United manager Jose Mourinho was reportedly offered the chance to substitute Valencia, but instead decided to stick with the red card.

“I think the delay was because the referee asked me to change the player, and I didn’t because I don’t agree with the card,” Mourinho said.

It’s a friendly Jose. The season hasn’t even started yet.
