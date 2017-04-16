Antonio Conte's cap and suit combo stole a lot of the attention during Man United v Chelsea

A football manager doesn’t have the largest selection when deciding what to wear on a match day.

While there are those happy to experiment a bit (we’re looking at you, Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique), most seem to stick to the classic formula: full tracksuit, or an actual suit.

But what about when you want more than that? What about when you want IT ALL? Step forward Antonio Conte.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte
(Nigel French/EMPICS Sport)

The Chelsea manager chose to pair his suit with a baseball cap during his side’s encounter with Manchester United, and that’s always going to provoke some comment.

Some people thought it was innovative.

And combined the very best of two true style icons in the game.

Others were not at all on board, and postured that the unusual combo was why Chelsea had been performing so badly.

In fairness, maybe Conte chose the cap because he knew what was coming. It provided a pretty decent shield.

Chelsea's team manager Antonio Conte reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea
(Rui Vieira/AP)

Some even went as far to suggest that the club should be held responsible.

There were theories that the look would have been improved with a different cap.

But for some people it was all just too much.

Never mind Conte, we can’t all be trendsetters.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte (right) and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline
(Nigel French/EMPICS Sport)
