Antonio Conte's cap and suit combo stole a lot of the attention during Man United v Chelsea

A football manager doesn’t have the largest selection when deciding what to wear on a match day.

While there are those happy to experiment a bit (we’re looking at you, Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique), most seem to stick to the classic formula: full tracksuit, or an actual suit.

But what about when you want more than that? What about when you want IT ALL? Step forward Antonio Conte.

(Nigel French/EMPICS Sport)

The Chelsea manager chose to pair his suit with a baseball cap during his side’s encounter with Manchester United, and that’s always going to provoke some comment.

Some people thought it was innovative.

Conte, suit and tie with a Chelsea cap on. Man of style. — Luke (@Dierbolic) April 16, 2017

And combined the very best of two true style icons in the game.

Conte looked like he couldn't decide whether to come as David Moyes or Tony Pulis so came as both. — Ste.A (@sarm0161) April 16, 2017

Others were not at all on board, and postured that the unusual combo was why Chelsea had been performing so badly.

Just noticed Conte's wearing a cap with a suit, which explains why they're losing. — Marcus Halberstram (@anaIdirgeprat) April 16, 2017

In fairness, maybe Conte chose the cap because he knew what was coming. It provided a pretty decent shield.

(Rui Vieira/AP)

Some even went as far to suggest that the club should be held responsible.

Conte should be deducted points for that Cap Suit combo #COYS — YouthIndustryDesign✡ (@YthIndDes) April 16, 2017

There were theories that the look would have been improved with a different cap.

Antonio Conte with the worst cap since Jay Bothroyd got picked for England — Martin (@IAmNotOllyMurs) April 16, 2017

But for some people it was all just too much.

CONTE WEARING A SPORTS CAP WITH A SUIT I.AM.FUMING — Chucky Pancamo (@JCourier1) April 16, 2017

Never mind Conte, we can’t all be trendsetters.