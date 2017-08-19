Antonio Conte literally laughed off Diego Costa’s midweek comments in his press conference

Back to Sport Home

Chelsea striker Diego Costa’s suggestion that he has been treated like “a criminal” was met with a unique response by manager Antonio Conte ahead of the Blues’ game against Tottenham this weekend.

Asked about the striker’s comments, Conte responded by laughing, apparently finding the whole situation very amusing.

“I prefer to laugh,” Conte said in between chuckles, before going on to add: “But I can tell you that everyone who works in Chelsea knows very well what happened last season with him.”

The 28-year-old Brazil-born Spain international joined Chelsea for £32 million from Atletico Madrid in July 2014, but he wishes to return to the Spanish capital despite having won a second Premier League title with the Blues last season.

However, while Conte managed a few laughs on this particular topic, he’ll not be laughing much if Chelsea fail to improve on their opening day defeat at home to Burnley.

The Blues saw two men sent off as they lost 3-2 in their first league game of the 2017/18 season, and face a tough test against Tottenham at Wembley Stadium this weekend.

Another defeat would be no laughing matter.
KEYWORDS: Viral, Chelsea, Conte, UK, Antonio Conte, Chelsea, Diego Costa, football, laugh, Premier League, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport