Antonio Conte literally laughed off Diego Costa’s midweek comments in his press conference

Chelsea striker Diego Costa’s suggestion that he has been treated like “a criminal” was met with a unique response by manager Antonio Conte ahead of the Blues’ game against Tottenham this weekend.

Asked about the striker’s comments, Conte responded by laughing, apparently finding the whole situation very amusing.

“I prefer to laugh,” Conte said in between chuckles, before going on to add: “But I can tell you that everyone who works in Chelsea knows very well what happened last season with him.”

The 28-year-old Brazil-born Spain international joined Chelsea for £32 million from Atletico Madrid in July 2014, but he wishes to return to the Spanish capital despite having won a second Premier League title with the Blues last season.

Conte deserves respect for handling of Costa drama. He's had to deal with Costa wanting to leave since he became Chelsea manager last summer — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 18, 2017

Antonio Conte reaction to questions about Diego Costa being treated like "a criminal" is priceless. He can't stop laughing! — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) August 18, 2017

However, while Conte managed a few laughs on this particular topic, he’ll not be laughing much if Chelsea fail to improve on their opening day defeat at home to Burnley.

The Blues saw two men sent off as they lost 3-2 in their first league game of the 2017/18 season, and face a tough test against Tottenham at Wembley Stadium this weekend.

Antonio Conte says following two red cards last game, the team must be focussed on the game on Sunday and must not find excuses. #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 18, 2017

Another defeat would be no laughing matter.