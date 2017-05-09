Antonio Conte is everyone's favourite manager after his classy Middlesbrough gesture

It’s not just Antonio Conte’s success with Chelsea that has endeared the Italian to the Premier League – his general behaviour, from facial expressions to classy gestures – has gone down well with football fans.

And his popularity only continued to soar after his side’s 3-0 win over Middlesbrough.

Conte could have been forgiven for celebrating a probable league title while his opponents had been relegated, but instead went over to the away fans, and did this.

Antonio Conte: 'I felt in my heart to go and clap the fans and also wish every single Middlesbrough player good luck for next season.’ pic.twitter.com/0WToUqB1tv — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 9, 2017

After goals from Diego Costa, Marcos Alonso and Nemanja Matic put Chelsea seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table, Conte walked over, shook the Boro players by the hand, and applauded their fans.

The gesture didn’t go unnoticed by the fans.

@ChelseaFC Beautiful gesture. Thank you Antonio. — Craig Close (@CCClose73) May 9, 2017

@ChelseaFC Man oozes so much class, what a man, we love you conte 💙 — James Kenny (@chelseaken1905) May 9, 2017

@ChelseaFC @Lauren89jade Quality gesture from a top manager👏👏 — Hull and proud 2017 (@stevelines47Hfc) May 9, 2017

And if Blues fans were feeling a little left out, Conte had plenty of time for them too – the Italian has a special connection with the supporters already it seems.

Chelsea could be celebrating a fifth Premier League title with a win against West Brom on Friday – we’re sure there’ll be plenty more high fives and photos if the Blues take home the points.