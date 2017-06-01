Antoine Griezmann - will he stay at Atletico or will he go?

Antoine Griezmann's future is once again a hot topic after Atletico Madrid failed in their bid to overturn a transfer ban.

Atletico will now not be able to register any new players until January 2018 after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld their appeal against a FIFA ban for signing underage players from abroad.

France forward Griezmann has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United but the 26-year-old has been giving out mixed messages about his future in recent weeks.

Here we look at some of the arguments why Griezmann might be tempted to stay with the Rojiblancos, or leave.

STAY

Manchester United losing interest: United have long appeared the front-runners to sign Griezmann but Press Association Sport understands interest in the player has cooled, with the priority now signing an out-and-out striker as Zlatan Ibrahimovic is injured. Other clubs have been linked but Griezmann - whose idol was former United star David Beckham - may decide Old Trafford was the only place he wanted to go.

Bumper new contract: With the likelihood of Atletico now splashing the cash on new faces this summer gone, they could use the money to reward Griezmann with a new big-money deal.

New ground, new era: Atletico swap the venerable Vicente Calderon - their city-centre home for over half a century - for the brand new Wanda Metropolitano stadium out by Barajas airport this summer. It is an historic moment for the club and its fans, and talisman Griezmann may want a starring role.

Hero status: Griezmann is likely to be a hit wherever he plies his trade next season, but he has the chance to achieve something special at Atletico in the coming years. The former Real Sociedad forward has been top scorer in each of his three seasons with Atletico and, should he remain, could write his name into the record books and folklore. By leaving, he might simply be regarded - by history and supporters - as just another striker who was sold at the peak of their powers, following in the footsteps of players like Sergio Aguero, Diego Costa and Radamel Falcao.

GO

Titles: Griezmann recently declared his desire to win titles and it could be that leaving Atletico is the best way to achieve that. The Rojiblancos have performed superbly under coach Diego Simeone but Griezmann has still only won one piece of silverware in his three years at the club - the 2014 Spanish Supercup. With Atletico unable to strengthen their ranks this summer it seems unlikely trophies will start flooding in next year either.

United's pull: With that in mind, United could offer the medal return Griezmann is looking for - at least in comparison to Atletico. The Red Devils won three trophies in the season just gone, Mourinho's first at the club, and secured a return to the Champions League in the process.

With the Premier League superpowers set to splash the cash again it could be that next season will bring more bounty to Old Trafford, and Griezmann may want his part of it.

Money: While his bank balance is unlikely to feature too highly when considering his future, Griezmann would almost certainly command a higher wage and sizeable signing-on fee if he were to swap Atletico for a club such as United this summer.

Atletico cashing in: The Rojiblancos have rebuilt and moved forward after selling star players in the past and, while they have gone toe-to-toe with Real Madrid and Barcelona on the field in recent years, they cannot compete with the financial muscle of the two Spanish heavyweights. It could be, therefore, that despite not being able to replace Griezmann this summer, the Rojiblancos could decide to allow him to leave and accept a fee in the region of £87million before reinvesting in January.