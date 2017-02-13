Anthony Martial's next goal will prove pretty costly for Manchester United

It’s usually the case that a goal is good news for your team, but Anthony Martial’s next effort for Manchester United will cost his employers €10 million (£8.5 million).

That’s not the going rate for a single Martial goal, rather, it’s due to one of a number of add-on clauses in the Frenchman’s contract, and one of them is about to be cashed in.

Martial scored his 24th goal for United in a 2-0 home win against Watford during a decent display from the forward, but that means his next will take him to 25, activating a tidy bonus for his previous club, Monaco.

You’d hope that goal might be a winner in the Manchester derby, rather than the fourth in a 4-0 FA Cup fifth round win at Blackburn, wouldn’t you?

As for the remaining two clauses, Martial remains 10 caps away from 25 senior France games – and you’d expect him to achieve that in the next 12 months or so.

Meanwhile, who’s to say when the 21-year-old might be shortlisted for the Ballon d’Or award? He won the Golden Boy award in 2015, but what we do know if he ever does achieve it, that’s another €10 million in the bank for Monaco.

All in all he could cost United £60 million – worth it for a 25 goal, 25 cap, Ballon d’Or nominated striker? Perhaps.
