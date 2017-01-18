Anthony Joshua posted a picture in a mosque and some people have a lot to say about that

Anthony Joshua recently posted a message to Instagram suggesting that alongside all the hard work he put in to become world heavyweight champion, faith in something greater than himself also played a part.

AJ chose to thank Allah on this particular day, as he joined his friend who was leading the prayers at a mosque.

Besides luck, hard work & talent.. Prayer is a solid foundation. It was nice to join my brother @healthy_mindset as he led through afternoon prayer (asr) 🙏🏾 A photo posted by Anthony Joshua (@anthony_joshua) on Jan 17, 2017 at 2:42am PST

The somewhat unsurprising reaction from some people though, to the harmless image of a man praying, has been to criticise the boxer – and in viciously unpleasant terms, too.

@anthonyfjoshua disappointed, won't be watching you again. Your religion is full of hate, pedos and violence — Roy 52 🇬🇧 48 🇪🇺 (@RightWingerRoy) January 17, 2017

@anthonyfjoshua WILL NOT BE PAYING FOR YOUR FIGHTS AGAIN YOUVE JOINED THE DEATH CULT 😡😡😡😡 — John "smasher" Davis (@EDLjohndavis) January 17, 2017

There are plenty more messages like those – and worse – both on AJ’s Instagram and Twitter.

There’s also another point in this, which is pretty unimportant in context but needs to be stated nonetheless – there is no suggestion that the 27-year-old has converted to Islam. Joshua simply said he had joined “my brother” as he led a prayer.

And while a number of people see AJ’s decision to either show tolerance and respect to another religion, or join it, as a negative one, there have also been plenty of messages of support.

@anthonyfjoshua might of lost a couple narrow minded fake fans but youve gained the love and respect of thousands BIG up AJ — Jaykae (@Jaykae10) January 17, 2017

Anthony Joshua open-minded enough to embrace a friend's culture and he receives sickening and in some cases racist abuse. Well done Britain. — Dan McLaughlin (@Dan23_92) January 17, 2017

People have also been pointing out the plethora of athletes in the public eye who are Muslim.

This don is hating on Anthony Joshua for praying at a mosque. He spent £70 on a Pogba shirt but does this clown know Pogba is Muslim???? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VV1ubjw35R — H (@hmalik__) January 17, 2017

Not to mention the man widely regarded as the greatest boxer of all time.

(PA)

All in all we doubt it will make much difference to AJ’s life.

Anthony Joshua is absolutely gutted that derek, 32 from slough is unfollowing him because he's a Muslim. Absolutely gutted — CJH (@ConnorJ09) January 17, 2017

The champ had recently spent some time in Dubai to relax and recuperate ahead of his much-anticipated bout with Wladimir Klitschko in April.

‪Culture 🇦🇪#StayHumble A photo posted by Anthony Joshua (@anthony_joshua) on Jan 3, 2017 at 2:23pm PST

He’ll be hoping it pays dividends when AJ steps out at Wembley Stadium.