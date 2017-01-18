Anthony Joshua posted a picture in a mosque and some people have a lot to say about that

Anthony Joshua recently posted a message to Instagram suggesting that alongside all the hard work he put in to become world heavyweight champion, faith in something greater than himself also played a part.

AJ chose to thank Allah on this particular day, as he joined his friend who was leading the prayers at a mosque.

The somewhat unsurprising reaction from some people though, to the harmless image of a man praying, has been to criticise the boxer – and in viciously unpleasant terms, too.

There are plenty more messages like those – and worse – both on AJ’s Instagram and Twitter.

There’s also another point in this, which is pretty unimportant in context but needs to be stated nonetheless – there is no suggestion that the 27-year-old has converted to Islam. Joshua simply said he had joined “my brother” as he led a prayer.

And while a number of people see AJ’s decision to either show tolerance and respect to another religion, or join it, as a negative one, there have also been plenty of messages of support.

People have also been pointing out the plethora of athletes in the public eye who are Muslim.

Not to mention the man widely regarded as the greatest boxer of all time.

All in all we doubt it will make much difference to AJ’s life.

The champ had recently spent some time in Dubai to relax and recuperate ahead of his much-anticipated bout with Wladimir Klitschko in April.

‪Culture 🇦🇪#StayHumble

A photo posted by Anthony Joshua (@anthony_joshua) on

He’ll be hoping it pays dividends when AJ steps out at Wembley Stadium.
