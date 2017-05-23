Anthony Joshua looks keen to fight on the undercard for Conor McGregor v Floyd Mayweather

A fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather would already be a huge event, but it could get even bigger because none other than Anthony Joshua wants in on the action.

Mayweather has been in London promoting the faceoff between Gervonta Davis and Liam Walsh, and he crossed paths with Joshua at a meet-and-greet on the weekend.

As the pair discussed a possible McGregor-Mayweather fight, Joshua was captured on camera by YouTube channel iFL TV saying: “Get me on the undercard!”

Asked if he’d really fight on the undercard, he added: “Yeah, why not? Yeah, that’s big. That’s legendary shit. That fight will go (down) in history.”

UFC chief Dana White recently said McGregor’s side of the deal to fight Mayweather was done and that it was now on the American.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn said last week that the boxer’s next fights will most likely be against Wladimir Klitschko, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

However, these bouts are most likely a while off so it looks like for now Joshua’s been enjoying some well-deserved down time.