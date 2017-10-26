Anthony Joshua expects hungry performance from Carlos Takam

Anthony Joshua believes his fight against "hungry" Carlos Takam will be an entertaining spectacle.

The WBA and IBF heavyweight champion puts his titles on the line this weekend, with more than 70,000 expected to cram under the roof of Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Saturday night.

And Joshua told a press conference televised on Sky Sports News: "I've fought a lot of people... and I think our styles will create a lot of good fight-work.

"The fans are always going to be the winners in this division now because hungry guys are coming. He (Takam) wants to perform in the ring and it's the same with me.

"I always say, the belt isn't always representation of me... the belts get taken out of the ring after, I can't fight with them on my shoulder.

Anthony Joshua during the press conference at the National Museum Cardiff. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire

"I've got a challenge in my mind, I keep my feet on the ground. I'm still hungry."

Joshua added on Sky Sports News: "I've managed to become heavyweight champion of the world and provided I stay disciplined you'll hear of me for the next 10 years and I'll progress as a person."

However, he is aware that there is an element of risk to the bout, after original opponent and mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev pulled out a couple of weeks ago due to a shoulder injury suffered during sparring.

The 28-year-old continued: "You could say it's a potential banana skin but I've trained well. Who knows what's going to happen in that ring on Saturday? Am I going to find out I'm only a five-round fighter?

"There are so many questions to be answered...I need to make sure I win in a good fashion and the stock keeps high."

Cameroon-born Takam, shorter yet rangier than Pulev, has been on standby for a number of weeks and Joshua is not underestimating the threat he poses.

Anthony Joshua and Carlos Takam during the press conference at the National Museum Cardiff. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire

The heavyweight champion added: "I know he's from Cameroon and very tough. I know people like him. It's going to be a good scrap. He's gone the distance many times. It's going to be interesting.

"His punches are going to be ricocheting through my whole body. Maybe I'd come in heavier if I'd known I was going to fight Takam.

"This guy is realising 'this is my chance' - I know what it's like. There's a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow and we're both going to run as hard as each other.

"We're on an elite level and you're going to see an elite fight, a 12-round war - and you have to be tough to get through it."

Joshua's trainer Rob McCracken said: "Without a doubt he (Takam) is a lithe, dangerous opponent, very competitive and difficult to beat. He's going to go for it and you'll see a spectacular fight and a great performance from Anthony."

Takam's promoter Christian Cherchi added: "Of course there could be an upset because we are talking about heavyweight boxing, a punch can change the way of the fight. Anthony knows about this.

"Anthony is the favourite, so the pressure is on him. But Carlos has a great chance - we all believe he has a chance to win the fight. He's come to win."