Anthony Foley’s family back ‘Scrum for Axel’ world record attempt

A ‘Scrum for Axel’ world record attempt has been backed by the family and former teammates of the late Anthony Foley, writes Stephen Barry.

It’s hoped that 2,000 people will turn out at LIT’s Moylish campus, adjacent to Thomond Park, next Tuesday to create a Guinness world record with Foley’s name associated with it for the largest scrum ever.

“The support since Anthony passed away has been amazing. The honours, the accolades that have been bestowed on him have been humbling to say the least,” said his sister Rosie.

“The scrum initiative, when I first heard of it, I thought ‘This is just brilliant’. This is really the way to go.

“Anthony went to Moylish, or LIT at the time, many years ago when he left St. Munchin’s. It would be great to have a Guinness world record with his name associated with it.”

The current world record was set last September when 1,565 people packed down in Fukuroi, Japan.

The event is being organised by a group of LIT Sports Management students and is supported by Shannon RFC, Thomond Park, LIT and current and former colleagues in Munster Rugby.

Munster scrum coach Jerry Flannery added: “I think this is a fantastic idea. I’m involved and would love to see as many people as possible answering the call to come along and scrum it out.

“We’re remembering Anthony by setting a world record and raising money for a good cause in the process.”

All money raised through a bucket collection on the day will go a charity nominated by the Foley family.

Members of the public are invited to get involved at LIT Moylish on Tuesday, April 4 at midday in order to help break the world record. Registration takes place in the Millennium Theatre from 11:30am. Car parking is available in Thomond Park and LIT Moylish, but spaces are limited.

Further details can be found at scrumforaxel.ie, on Facebook and Twitter.