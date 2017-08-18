Annalise Murphy 'devastated' as knee injury forces her to miss World Championships

Annalise Murphy has announced she is set to miss next week's World Championships in the Netherlands after sustaining a knee injury, writes Ciara Phelan.

Murphy is the third Irish woman to win an Olympic medal and last month won gold at the Moths World Championship in Italy where she first picked up a knee injury.

Releasing a statement on Facebook, the 27-year-old Dublin woman said she is "devastated" that she will not be able to compete.

"I unfortunately have to withdraw from the World Champs next week after sustaining a knee injury 3 weeks ago," she wrote.

"I set these championships as my major goal and I have put everything in preparing for them so I am devastated that I won't be able to compete.

"I have to look at the big picture and I have 3 years until Tokyo so getting my knee right is the most important thing at the moment.

"Lots of exciting things on the horizon and hopefully I'll be back on the water soon! Thank you all for the continued support, Annalise."