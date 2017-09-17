Anna Nordqvist claims major glory after Evian Championship play-off

Sweden's Anna Nordqvist came through a tense sudden-death play-off with Brittany Altomare to win her second major at the Evian Championship.

There was little to separate the pair during the final round in France today as they each carded five-under-par rounds of 66 to leave them tied at the top of the leaderboard on nine under.

Nordqvist bogeyed the 18th as the duo went to extra holes but, thanks to a double-bogey from her American opponent, it was enough to secure the 30-year-old's first major title since the 2009 LPGA Championship.

Victory comes at the end of a tough few months for the world number 13 following a battle with glandular fever.

In the middle of the storm shines a light coming from the North. Congratulations @ANordqvist, our 2017 @EvianChamp winner. pic.twitter.com/oLLQRk8We9 — Evian Championship (@EvianChamp) September 17, 2017

"I love competing and I love practising, and staying in bed hasn't been the most exciting," Nordqvist told lpga.com. "My grandpa was always my biggest role model. He always used to tell me to never give up, and that's what I never did today."

The year's fifth and final major was reduced to 54 holes after bad weather forced the abandonment of play on Thursday, with all scores from day one discarded.

Overnight leader Moriya Jutanugarn endured a poor final day, hitting four bogeys in a 72 to drop to eight under overall and finish in joint third alongside 2015 champion Lydia Ko and experienced Australian Katherine Kirk.

England's Georgia Hall came joint 10th after a one over par 72 in the final round.