Ann-Marie McGlynn first home in 33,000 VHI womens mini-marathon field

The VHI Women's Mini Marathon has been won by Ann-Marie McGlynn from Strabane, County Tyrone.

She was the first across the finish line in a time of 00:33:55.

Laura Shaughnessy from Rathfarnham in Dublin was second in a time of 00:34:27, and Catherina Mullen from Dunboyne, Co. Meath secured third place in 00:34:54.

Nearly 33,000 women took to the streets of Dublin today to take part in the event.

[social=https://twitter.com/VhiWMM/status/871716479959535617[/social]