Ann-Marie McGlynn first home in 33,000 VHI womens mini-marathon field
05/06/2017
The VHI Women's Mini Marathon has been won by Ann-Marie McGlynn from Strabane, County Tyrone.
She was the first across the finish line in a time of 00:33:55.
Laura Shaughnessy from Rathfarnham in Dublin was second in a time of 00:34:27, and Catherina Mullen from Dunboyne, Co. Meath secured third place in 00:34:54.
Nearly 33,000 women took to the streets of Dublin today to take part in the event.
Well done to all who took part in the VHI Women's Mini Marathon today raising money for a variety of great charities @VhiWMM pic.twitter.com/X3MQTL5Ugd— Inpho Photography (@Inphosports) June 5, 2017
