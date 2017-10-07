Angelo Esposito leads Treviso to victory over Southern Kings

Angelo Esposito scored a try in each half as Treviso claimed a 31-3 bonus point win over Southern Kings in the Guinness PRO14 match at Stadio Comunale Di Monigo on Saturday.

Wing Esposito's 31st minute score, along with three penalties from Marty Banks, gave the Italians a 14-3 lead at the break, with Marco Barbini and Cherif Traore crossing in the second half and Ian McKinley adding a conversion.

The Kings' only points of the game came from Pieter-Steyn de Wet's 38th-minute penalty.

Treviso were 9-0 ahead after 24 minutes thanks to Banks' boot, and the Kings were reduced to 14 men shortly after when Bobby de Wee was sent to the sin bin.

Esposito crossed to extend the lead but Banks' conversion attempt hit the post before De Wet missed a drop goal attempt. He slotted a penalty a minute later to cut Treviso's advantage to 11 points at half-time.

The second half was all Treviso, with tries from Barbini, Esposito and Traore sealing the bonus point as the Kings remained winless in Conference B.