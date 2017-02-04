Angela Hill's Street Fighter outfit was everything at her UFC weigh-in

Back to UFC/MMA Sport Home

There is probably no more appropriate place to dress up like a Street Fighter character than at a UFC weigh-in.

Angela Hill is set to compete against Jessica Andrade in the Strawweight division, and arrived at the weigh-in dressed like Sagat, eye patch and all.

Check out the shimmy.

Sagat was originally a boss in the game, but went on to become a playable character. Hill has the eye patch and the bandaged hands, but it’s the Street Fighter stances which complete the look.

All good fun, although Andrade looked a little perplexed. More of a Mario Kart fan, maybe?
KEYWORDS: SBTV, Angela Hill, Street Fighter, UFC

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport