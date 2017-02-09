Andy Murray's advice to Scotland-bound Roger Federer: 'Don't try the fried Mars bars'

When Andy Murray announced Roger Federer as a star guest for his charity event in Scotland, his advice was not to wrap up warm, but to avoid some of the more eclectic local cuisine.

When one reporter asked Murray if he might “teach him (Federer) how to put a kilt on?” Murray responded by warning the Australian Open champion instead to avoid deep-fried chocolate.

“I tried one of them for the first time last year and it was horrific,” says Andy. “Stay away from that.”

A pretty funny answer, but still the journalist wasn’t done with the kilt questions, asking: “Not going to teach him how to put a kilt on?” to which Murray remarked that Rog had indeed worn a kilt to announce Andy as his charity guest one year.

“It’s worth looking at actually,” said Andy. “It’s quite good.”

Let that be an end to all questions of kilts.