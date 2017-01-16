Andy Murray wakes up to progress past Illya Marchenko in Australian Open

Andy Murray made hard work of his first grand slam match as world number one but still had enough to beat Illya Marchenko and reach the Australian Open second round.

Murray shouted "wake up!" during one of many frustrating moments on Rod Laver Arena but a dozy display proved sufficient as the Scot sealed a 7-5 7-6 (7/5) 6-2 victory.

He will now face Russian teenager Andrey Rublev, the world number 152 who had earlier registered a surprise win over Yen-Hsun Lu.