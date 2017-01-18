Andy Murray survives ankle injury scare to book third round spot

Andy Murray thrashed Andrey Rublev to reach the Australian Open third round but the Scot endured an injury scare after twisting his right ankle.

Murray's foot gave way at the start of the third set on Rod Laver Arena and while he was still able to see out his 6-3 6-0 6-2 victory, he clearly remained in some discomfort.

The Scot chose not to request any medication from the tournament physio but soon after told his box, "my foot is killing me".

Murray will now face American Sam Querrey in round three.

Asked about his ankle in his on-court interview afterwards, Murray said: "It's just a little bit sore, it's not too serious but I definitely rolled it a bit. I'll make sure I get some ice on it.

"I was moving OK at the end which is positive.

"Sometimes if you roll your ankle and it feels bad, you can't put weight on it but I could put weight on it so I'm sure it'll be fine."

Even when hampered, Murray had too much for the 19-year-old Rublev, a talented shot-maker but who was playing only his third match at a grand slam and looked slightly overawed.

Murray cannot afford to be much below 100 per cent against Querrey, however. The world number 32 boasts a powerful, if occasionally erratic, game and demonstrated his threat by knocking Novak Djokovic out of Wimbledon last year.

"It'll be a tough one," Murray said. "He's got a big game, a big serve and takes a lot of chances with his forehand.

"It'll be a tricky one, he had a big win at Wimbledon against Novak so I'll have to be on my game and play some good tennis to get through."

Rublev held his own in the opening exchanges but Murray soon stepped up a gear. A sumptuous backhand lob sparked a decisive break at 3-2 while the second set was a procession, Murray breaking three times to clinch it 6-0.

Then came the worrying moment as Murray twisted his right ankle at 1-1 in the third set. He was reaching for a forehand but misplaced his foot and the weight of his body carried him over.

Murray indicated to umpire Pascal Maria that he would need the physio at the next change of ends and he spent the rest of a lengthy game grumbling about "shocking movement" and how it was "not good news".

However severe the pain, the Briton had enough to break Rublev and lead 2-1 and at the change-over, as the physio massaged his ankle, Murray said: "It's not that bad, it's just throbbing".

Back in play, Murray appeared unhindered and, occasionally, rather enjoying himself as he sent Rublev scampering around the court like a dog chasing a ball. Rublev did brilliantly to retrieve one shot into his forehand corner, only for Murray to pat over a drop-shot volley.

Rublev drew some enthusiastic applause from the crowd when he held serve for 5-2 but even Murray's coach Ivan Lendl looked eager to finish as he watched on, standing up in the aisles.

Murray still cut a frustrated figure until the end, telling his box "don't nod, my foot is killing me", although he was in generous enough spirits to offer Rublev a replayed point after a bizarre yell from a spectator mid-rally.

That was as far as his sympathy extended, however, as a Rublev backhand long concluded a straightforward, albeit uncomfortable, night's work.