Andy Murray ruthlessly mocks Donald Trump

Andy Murray has mocked Donald Trump on Twitter in a display of the Scot’s humour.

The US president wrote on Twitter on Friday: “Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named ‘Man (Person) of the Year,’ like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot.

“I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!”

The tennis star then tweeted: “Bbc just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named sports personality of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot.

“I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!”

Murray, who has been awarded Sports Personality of the Year a record three times, received more than 130,000 ‘likes’ for his mocking of the president, although not everyone got the joke.

One Twitter user wrote “love the sense of entitlement”, another simply asking “Eh???”

Most users applauded the three-time Grand Slam winner though, with one calling the joke the “tweet of the day”.

Time magazine was also quick to respond to the president’s tweet with one of its own, writing: “The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year.

“TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6.”