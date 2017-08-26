Andy Murray pulls out of US Open saying: 'hip is too sore for me to win'

Andy Murray has pulled out of the US Open after failing to recover from a hip injury.

The world number two struggled through Wimbledon with the problem, losing in the quarter-finals to Sam Querrey, but his prospects for Flushing Meadows had looked positive when he travelled to New York last weekend.

However, after a week of practice Murray has decided he is not fit enough to do himself justice.

The Scot, who looked close to tears, said: "I did pretty much everything I could to get myself ready here, took a number of weeks off after Wimbledon, spoke to a lot of hip specialists, tried resting, rehabbing to get myself ready here and was practising okay the last few days but it's too sore for me to win the tournament and ultimately that's what I was here to try and do, so unfortunately I won't be playing this year."

Murray headed to the press conference room after practising with Frenchman Lucas Pouille, and it was apparent on court that he was still limping.

The 30-year-old must now decide what to do moving forward and whether to follow Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka and Kei Nishikori, who have all brought their seasons to an early end because of injury.

Murray said he would make a decision "in the next couple of days", with surgery an option he may now consider.

He has been reluctant to go into detail about the injury, saying at Wimbledon it was something that had affected him on and off for a number of years but never to the extent of this summer's flare-up.

Murray said: "I certainly wouldn't have been hurting myself more by trying to play. It was more a question of whether it would settle down in time. I kind of ran out of time.

"I have never had to take any time off because of my hip before, so we were hoping that by taking a few weeks off and resting and rehabbing and really reducing the load that I was putting through it, that I would be okay by the time the US Open came around, but unfortunately that's not been the case.

"I spoke to a number of specialists about it to get the best advice possible. Obviously when you speak to a lot, there is different views and opinions on what the best thing to do is moving forward, and that's a decision I'll need to take now.

"I'll sit down and decide with my team in the next couple of days, for sure."