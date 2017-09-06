Andy Murray likely to miss rest of this season due to hip injury

Andy Murray is unlikely to play again this season due to the hip injury that forced him to miss the US Open.

Murray has ruled himself out of the forthcoming tournaments in Beijing and Shanghai and also expects to sit out the season-ending events in Vienna and Paris.

"Having consulted with a number of leading hip specialists over the last week, along with my own team, we have decided that this is the best decision for my long-term future," Murray wrote on Facebook.

Murray spent the six weeks since his quarter-final exit to Sam Querrey at Wimbledon looking to regain fitness in time for the US Open.

He tested out his problematic hip during a week of training at Flushing Meadows but was eventually forced to concede defeat and withdrew from the competition after the draw had been made.

"Just wanted to update you all on my injury and the rest of my season," Murray said.

"Unfortunately, I won't be able to compete in the upcoming events in Beijing and Shanghai, and most likely, the final two events to finish the season in Vienna and Paris due to my hip injury which has been bothering me the last few months.

"Although this has been a frustrating year on court for many reasons, I'm confident after this extended period of rest and rehabilitation that I will be able to reach my best level again and be competing for Grand Slam titles next season.

"I will be beginning my 2018 season in Brisbane in preparation for the Australian Open and I'm look forward playing in Glasgow later this year against Roger for UNICEF UK and Sunny-sid3up.

"I have a fantastic team working alongside me to help me through this process and appreciate the support from them and all of my fans over this difficult period."