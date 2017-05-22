Andy Murray beat his brother Jamie at fantasy football thanks to one in-form player

Every man and his dog appears to be playing fantasy football these days, and the best tennis player in the world and his brother are no different.

Andy Murray posted on Instagram that he had bested his brother Jamie in their mini league, boasting a lovely trophy (although a little smaller than he’s used to).

And who was behind Muzza’s success? One striker in particular, actually…

Our fantasy football league came down to the last day of the season between me a d Bro! Thanks to @harrykane for helping me pip my big Bro @jamie__murray at the finish.. 👍👍🏆🏆🏆 #pip #braggingrights A post shared by Andy Murray (@andymurray) on May 22, 2017 at 4:06am PDT

He wrote: “Our fantasy football league came down to the last day of the season between me a d Bro! Thanks to @harrykane for helping me pip my big Bro @jamie__murray at the finish.. #pip #braggingrights”

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been in sublime form of late, notching seven Premier League goals in his last two games to win his second consecutive golden boot in the process.

And his hat-trick against Hull on the final day of the league season meant fantasy football managers such as Murray were rewarded.

POINTS FOR #GW38 TOP 5 CAPTAINS



17 - Kane

4 - Costa

9 - Sanchez

16 - Aguero

8 - Lukaku#FPL pic.twitter.com/ovcmeumNmR — FPL (@OfficialFPL) May 21, 2017

Just the 29 goals for the England forward. Bit of a three-season wonder, really.

One season wonder. Again, and again. ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/rZ9f8hnOet — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 22, 2017

And that’s not all – Kane probably doesn’t have time to get back to everyone who thanked him for the valuable fantasy football points, but he did make time for Murray.

If he were in a fantasy tennis league, we’re sure Kane would return the favour by picking Murray.