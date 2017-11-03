Andy Moran and Joe Canning are football and hurler of the year
At a star studded evening in the Convention Centre the GAA All-Star teams for hurling and football have been announced.
Andy Moran and Joe Canning were honoured as football and hurler of the year at this evening’s PwC All-Stars awards in Dublin’s National Conference Centre.
It’s the second successive footballer of the year for a Mayo footballer after Lee Keegan claimed the accolade last year. Moran was favoured by his peers ahead of team-mate David Clarke and the Dublin pair of Stephen Cluxton and James McCarthy.
Canning became the first Galway All-Star hurler of the year since its inception in 1995, beating Waterford duo Jamie Barron and Kevin Moran to the title.
Dublin dual star Con O’Callaghan and Galway’s Conor Whelan, both All-Star winners, were voted by their fellow players as young footballer and young hurler of the year.
Dublin claimed seven football All-Stars, one more than last year, matching their 2015 total with first-time awards for Mick Fitzsimons, O’Callaghan and Paul Mannion.
Mayo enjoyed their best return since 1996 with six awards –Clarke, Chris Barrett, Keith Higgins, Colm Boyle, Aidan O’Shea and Andy Moran.
Barrett was another first-time recipient along with Tyrone’s Colm Cavanagh.
Kerry’s sole representative Paul Geaney claimed back-to-back All-Stars while Clarke, Boyle, O’Sullivan and Rock were also winners in 2016.
This year’s 15 is one of the oldest in recent times with five players aged 30 or over.
2017 Footballer of the Year:
Andy Moran - Mayo
2017 Young Footballer of the Year:
Con O'Callaghan - Dublin
In the football, Dublin lead the way with 7 awards whilst Mayo follow with 6.
GPA Football All Stars 2017:
1. David Clarke (Mayo)
2. Chris Barrett (Mayo)
3. Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin)
4. Keith Higgins (Mayo)
5. Colm Boyle (Mayo)
6. Cian O’Sullivan (Dublin)
7. Jack McCaffrey (Dublin)
8. Colm Cavanagh (Tyrone)
9. James McCarthy (Dublin)
10. Dean Rock (Dublin
11. Aidan O’Shea (Mayo)
12. Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)
13. Paul Mannion (Dublin)
14. Paul Geaney (Kerry)
15. Andy Moran (Mayo)
2017 Hurler of the Year:
Joe Canning - Galway
2017 Young Hurler of the Year:
Conor Whelan - Galway
GPA Hurling All Stars 2017:
1. Stephen O'Keeffe (Waterford)
2. Padraic Mannion (Galway)
3. Daithi Burke (Galway)
4. Noel Connors (Waterford)
5. Padraic Maher (Tipperary)
6. Gearoid McInerney (Galway)
7. Mark Coleman (Cork)
8. Jamie Barron (Waterford)
9. David Burke (Galway)
10. Kevin Moran (Waterford)
11. Joe Canning (Galway)
12. Michael Walsh (Waterford)
13. Conor Whelan (Galway)
14. Conor Cooney (Galway)
15. Patrick Horgan (Cork)
